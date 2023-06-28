Futurama reboot gets first-look trailer as UK release date confirmed

Disney+

Futurama season 11 has set a course to land on Disney+ for UK and Irish fans on Monday, July 24.

A whole decade since the cult sci-fi sitcom's last outing, this revival brings back the central voice cast of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

Ten brand-new episodes are heading our way on a weekly basis, with long-time mysteries reaching resolutions including "the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles".



Taking inspiration from the Covid-19 lockdown, Futurama storylines will also see a pandemic rip through town as the Planet Express crew explores vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.

Episode titles for season 11 are suitably pun-stuffed; 'The Impossible Stream', 'Children of a Lesser Bog', 'How the West Was 1010001', 'Parasites Regained', 'Related to Items You've Viewed', 'I Know What You Did Next Xmas', 'Rage Against the Vaccine', 'Zapp Gets Cancelled', 'The Prince and the Product' and 'All the Way Down'.



For a while, it looked as though Bender star John DiMaggio wasn't going to board the Futurama reboot, after tweeting his feelings about fair payment.

In a subsequent announcement, though, he shared: "I'M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my Futurama family.

"#Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in.

"Whatever floats your boat, I don't care, you get the picture. I'M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL ASS!"



Futurama streams on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.



