When do new 'Futurama' episodes come out? Cast, schedule, how to watch

The long-awaited return of "Futurama" finally came to fruition on Monday, as the first episode of the new season hit Hulu.

According to the show's official synopsis, Season 11 will feature "a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Hulu announced a 20-episode order of the animated comedy in February 2022, according to Deadline, however the newest season will only have 10 episodes, Hulu said in a July 11 news release.

The show first premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a rabid fanbase and critical acclaim. The show has won two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program.

Here's what to know about the next episode and the rest of the season.

When do new 'Futurama' episodes come out?

The show premiered on July 24 and subsequent episodes will drop Mondays weekly on Hulu through Sept. 25, according to Hulu.

'Futurama' cast

The show returns with its original cast of voice actors.

John DiMaggio returns as Bender and is joined by Billy West, Tress MacNeille, Katey Sagal, Lauren Tom, Maurice LaMarche, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

Watch the trailer for 'Futurama' Season 11

Hulu released a trailer for the new season on June 27.

According to the official logline for Season 11, there will be developments in some decades-long mysteries, including the love story of Fry and Leela and the contents of Nibbler's litter box.

'Futurama' Season 11 episode schedule

Here are the release dates for this season's episodes of 'Futurama,' according to IMDB.

Episode 1: The Impossible Stream – July 24

Episode 2: Children of a Lesser Bog – July 31

Episode 3: How the West Was 1010001 – Aug. 7

Episode 4: Parasites Regained – Aug. 14

Episode 5: Related to Items You've Viewed – Aug. 21

Episode 6: I Know What You Did Next Xmas – Aug. 28

Episode 7: Rage Against the Vaccine – Sept. 4

Episode 8: Zapp Gets Cancelled – Sept. 11

Episode 9: The Prince and the Product – Sept. 18

Episode 10: All the Way Down – Sept. 25

'Futurama' and Fortnite collaboration

Online video game Fortnite announced a collaboration with "Futurama" on Wednesday.

Gamers can now buy Bender, Fry and Leela outfits from the item shop, and Bender's shiny metal raygun can now be found in battle, according to the game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Futurama': Episodes, cast, how to watch new season