Fusion Fuel Announces Third Quarter 2022 Webcast Date

Fusion Fuel Green Public Limited Company

SABUGO, Portugal, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) announced today that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Monday, November 28, 2022, to discuss third quarter financial results and operational highlights for the green hydrogen solutions company.



Agenda for the Call

Q3/2022 Highlights & Financial Review

Commercial Update

Technology Update

2022 Milestones

Management Q&A



Join the webcast:

Date: November 28, 2022

Time: 10:00am ET

Participant Dial-In: +1 (312) 248-9348 Participant ID: 075606 Participant Passcode: 1616

Webcast registration page: https://www.bigmarker.com/izigo/2022-Q3-Update-Fusion-Fuel

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (https://www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion has created a modular, integrated solar-to-hydrogen generator, powered by a proprietary miniaturized PEM electrolyzer, that enables off-grid production of hydrogen. Fusion Fuel’s business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Schwarz

ir@fusion-fuel.eu



Media Relations Contact

Robert Collins

fusionfuel@gatewayir.com



