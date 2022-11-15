Fusion Fuel Announces Third Quarter 2022 Webcast Date
SABUGO, Portugal, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) announced today that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Monday, November 28, 2022, to discuss third quarter financial results and operational highlights for the green hydrogen solutions company.
Agenda for the Call
Q3/2022 Highlights & Financial Review
Commercial Update
Technology Update
2022 Milestones
Management Q&A
Join the webcast:
Date: November 28, 2022
Time: 10:00am ET
Participant Dial-In: +1 (312) 248-9348
Participant ID: 075606
Participant Passcode: 1616
Webcast registration page: https://www.bigmarker.com/izigo/2022-Q3-Update-Fusion-Fuel
The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (https://www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period following the call.
About Fusion Fuel Green plc
Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion has created a modular, integrated solar-to-hydrogen generator, powered by a proprietary miniaturized PEM electrolyzer, that enables off-grid production of hydrogen. Fusion Fuel’s business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu
Investor Relations Contact
Ben Schwarz
ir@fusion-fuel.eu
Media Relations Contact
Robert Collins
fusionfuel@gatewayir.com