FUSD graduates showed their commitment and determination at summer commencement

It might not have been the traditional end-of-the-high school year graduation, but it signified something important for the students who walked across the stage of the Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday morning: They graduated!

Fresno Unified School District Trustee Keshia Thomas had a message to graduates: “Never quit.”

About 103 seniors from 11 high schools – Bullard, Cambridge, DeWolf, Edison, Fresno, Fulton, Hoover, J.E. Young Academic Center, McLane, Roosevelt and Sunnyside – took part in the the ceremony.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Never quit, you can always do it. You just have to try hard, and you graduate, and you move on to your better career,” Thomas said. “I am so proud of these kids. I am so very proud, and it is my pleasure to be here today.”

Fresno Unified School District Trustee Keshia Thomas with one of the DeWolf High School seniors during the summer commencement at Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday morning. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The graduating students attended summer school to complete graduation requirements.

Edison High grad Kenny Rodríguez said “I am just really excited. I still graduated. My family is here and I just really excited.”

The 17-year-old Rodríguez said he might take a gap year and start working first to save money before going to college.

His mother, Verónica Rodríguez, said she was very proud of him.

Edison High grad Kenny Rodríguez (right) with his mother Verónica, was one of the 103 seniors from Fresno Unified School District’s 11 high schools that took part of the summer commencement held at Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday, July 14. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

“He struggled. We are just very proud that he finally made it. Every day he was like ‘mom can you believe it.’ I said, ‘no I can’t believe it, but yeah you did it,” Verónica Rodríguez said.

Roosevelt High graduate Aaliyah Méndez was “very excited, finally, did it.”

For Méndez, walking across the stage was “honoring my parents and thanking my mom specifically for pushing me to finally do it and to do better.”

Roosevelt High graduate Aaliyah Méndez was one of the 103 seniors from Fresno Unified School District’s 11 high schools that took part of the summer commencement held at Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday, July 14. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Méndez plans to attend Fresno City College and major in education.

Alejandra Rodríguez, who graduated from J.E. Young Academic Center, said, “I feel very proud of myself.”

The 18-year-old Rodríguez plans to go to Fresno City College in the fall to pursue business.

Alejandra Rodríguez, who graduated from J.E. Young Academic Center, was one of the 103 seniors from Fresno Unified School District’s 11 high schools that took part of the summer commencement held at Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday, July 14. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

“I feel very happy because (she) has accomplished yet another achievement and we hope it is not the last,” said Rodríguez’ mother, Bertha Aparicio Rodríguez.

One of the Sunnyside High School grad who took park of the Fresno Unified School District’s summer commencement ceremony at the Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday morning. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Edison High grad Kenny Rodríguez was one of the 103 seniors from Fresno Unified School District’s 11 high schools that took part of the summer commencement held at Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday, July 14. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

One of the students who took park of the Fresno Unified School District’s summer commencement ceremony at the Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday morning. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

One of the McLane High School grad who took park of the Fresno Unified School District’s summer commencement ceremony at the Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday morning. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Edison High grad Kenny Rodríguez take a photo with his family. He was one of the 103 seniors from Fresno Unified School District’s 11 high schools that took part of the summer commencement held at Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday, July 14. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Roosevelt High graduate Aaliyah Méndez was one of the 103 seniors from Fresno Unified School District’s 11 high schools that took part of the summer commencement held at Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday, July 14. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

One of the Edison High School grad who took park of the Fresno Unified School District’s summer commencement ceremony at the Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday morning. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

One of the students who took park of the Fresno Unified School District’s summer commencement ceremony at the Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday morning. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Edison High grad Kenny Rodríguez (center) was one of the 103 seniors from Fresno Unified School District’s 11 high schools that took part of the summer commencement held at Roosevelt High School’s Audra McDonald Theater Friday, July 14. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

This Caruthers High salutatorian and Gates Scholar has plans to go into medicine

Sunnyside High grad heading to inaugural UC Merced program to generate doctors