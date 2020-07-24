Fury's probably following me around - Joshua on heavyweights' Marbella encounter

Anthony Joshua joked heavyweight rival Tyson Fury "blew his cover" through the pair's chance meeting in Marbella last week.

Photographs of unified IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua talking to WBC king Fury as the latter passed him in a car at the Spanish resort again set tongues wagging over a long-mooted meeting in the ring.

Fury must first come through a third encounter with American knockout artist Deontay Wilder, who he dethroned spectacularly in February, while Joshua has an obligation to IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, who he was slated to meet in June at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua acknowledged a fight with Fury has to happen in the near future and poked some gentle fun at his fellow Briton.

"It's only right that me and him will bump heads soon. We're going to put on a great show for the British public, the world public," Joshua said.

"It's going to be a massive fight. I'm looking forward to it.

"What was cheeky about the situation [in Marbella] was he couldn't even get out of the car and offer me a drink.

"I don't know how he saw me because I had my mask on, my hat on and everything.

"He's obviously got his eye on me. He's probably following me around, he blew his cover!

"All respect to him. He was with his wife as well, all respect to her. They're a humble family."

Joshua attended a Black Lives Matter rally in his hometown of Watford on crutches last month, although he reported encouraging progress from a knee complaint.

"I think you saw I bumped into Tyson Fury last week. I'm on my feet, I'm going for my 10,000 steps," he added.

"I'm in the gym, I'm standing up, I'm smashing the heavy bag, smashing the bag. The knee's good."