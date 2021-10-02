Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.
Football
The big names were at Old Trafford.
Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021
Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.
Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣
— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021
Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.
👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021
Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.
That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX
— Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 2, 2021
They said we had to bounce back 👿🅰️+3 pic.twitter.com/fEZJoygwtX
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@RLC) October 2, 2021
PERFECT REACTION !! Have a great weekend Blues🔥🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/decyEWd8My
— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) October 2, 2021
Dream Big. pic.twitter.com/36QeRcb9mC
— Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) October 2, 2021
BACK ON TRACK 👊🏾💙 Crucial W before the int. break. #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/sXCb59Mn4V
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 2, 2021
YESSSSSSSSSS💥 pic.twitter.com/dDoMTrZpgQ
— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) October 2, 2021
Liverpool wished a happy birthday to two of their Brazilian stars.
Sending birthday wishes to two of our Brazilian Reds today! 🇧🇷 🥳 pic.twitter.com/n1ZBkleCad
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 2, 2021
James Milner looked forward to a big game.
Ready for a big one at Anfield tomorrow 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/lVG8pExtbF
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 2, 2021
Boxing
Deontay Wilder looked in great shape ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury.
Then the pair went at it online.
This time you won’t get up https://t.co/sPlN7HUTv8 pic.twitter.com/vpIKTXjz3W
— Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 2, 2021
Never forget. https://t.co/bIdixi4JGc pic.twitter.com/u0zltGY06B
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 2, 2021
Lennox Lewis took a trip down memory lane.
28 years ago was the first time in history that two British-born boxers fought for the world heavyweight title. Honoured to have shared the stage with @frankbrunoboxer 👑 special #bigup to both our #Jamaican #mums 🇯🇲🇬🇧 #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/JZL4S8tXSU
— Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) October 2, 2021
Cricket
KP bemoaned his yellow streak yet again!
That stupid hair in 2005!
To help save the rhino from extinction! https://t.co/02mjZoS693
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 2, 2021
Sam Billings made wholesale changes.
FPL Wildcard – Active ✅
— Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 2, 2021
Rugby League
Family affair for Alex Walmsley.
Why I do what I do.
Thanks for the support all year, what a way to finish our last home game of the season.
See you all at the big dance next week ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/4BboksUYoq
— Alex Walmsley (@engywalmsley) October 2, 2021
Swimming
Adam Peaty vowed to give his all on the dancefloor.
Onto the Quick Step very soon! A lot of ice, braces, hugs and fun! Not going to lie it’s been a hard week learning this dance but I’m going to give everything tonight 🙏🏼 Enjoy 🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/tpiJ71TMhv
— Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) October 2, 2021