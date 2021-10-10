Fury vs Wilder 3 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Fury vs Wilder 3 - LIVE!

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight for the third time in Las Vegas tonight with the WBC heavyweight title on the line.

It is 20 months since the heated rivals contested their rematch at T-Mobile Arena, with Fury switching tactics with a dominant, emphatic display to begin his second championship reign and end Wilder’s after five years.

They initially met in Los Angeles in December 2018, when Fury incredibly bounced back from two heavy knockdowns to go right back at Wilder in a controversial split-decision draw that will live long in the memory.

Both fighters come into tonight’s decisive trilogy contest at career-heaviest weights, with Fury at 19st 11lbs as he seeks to produce a repeat of that devastating seventh-round stoppage from last year.

Meanwhile, Wilder - now trained by Malik Scott - has put on more muscle on his way to 17st as he seeks redemption with one of those signature one-punch knockouts.

There is also plenty to look forward to on tonight’s undercard, including a heavyweight tussle between Frank Sanchez and Efe Ajagba, while Robert Helenius looks to follow up his shock win over Adam Kownacki in the rematch.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Robert Helenius bt Adam Kownacki

Jared Anderson bt Vladimir Tereshkin

Edgar Berlanga bt Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Vladimir Hernandez bt Julian Williams

Follow Fury vs Wilder 3 updates with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Fury vs Wilder 3 latest news

Main event time: Not before 4am BST in Las Vegas

How to watch: BT Sport Box Office

Full fight card

Prediction: Fury to retain WBC title on points

Sanchez vs Ajagba next

03:18 , George Flood

Less than an hour to go now until we see Fury and Wilder in the ring! Hang in there, British fight fans.

Last up on the undercard is an exciting bout between Frank ‘The Cuban Flash’ Sanchez and fellow undefeated heavyweight Efe Ajagba of Nigeria.

This should be an explosive battle as two huge punchers go toe to toe, with Sanchez’s WBC Continental Americas and WBO-NABO titles on the line.

03:14 , George Flood

You’ve got to give it up to Helenius. An utterly one-sided, emphatic follow-up to his shock knockout of Kownacki last year.

‘The Nordic Nightmare’ - a two-time European champion - is right back in the heavyweight picture at the age of 37.

Kownacki disqualified

03:09 , George Flood

The fight is stopped in the sixth, but it’s not the corner pulling him out or the ref finally feeling he’s had enough.

But rather, the badly struggling Kownacki, who already had a point deducted for two low blows, throws in another and is promptly disqualified.

Big celebrations in the Helenius corner.

Helenius vs Kownacki

03:07 , George Flood

Someone surely needs to protect Kownacki from himself here.

The ringside doctor has a look at that badly damaged left eye, but he does come out for the start of the sixth round.

He’s certainly brave, but this is a bit difficult to watch.

He doesn’t look like he can see anything out of that left eye, with the right eye also swollen as Helenius keeps landing combinations and big right hands.

Helenius vs Kownacki

03:04 , George Flood

This time Helenius is furious after getting hit with another low blow from Kownacki early in the fifth.

Helenius - who is 37, let’s not forget - is still boxing so nicely and confidently, teeing up the right hand with the left jab and smashing in that right uppercut.

Kownacki wants to turn this into a brawl but he can’t land and continues to eat big shots as the referee warns him that he needs to see something coming back very soon.

Helenius continues to rip in big punches and I’m not sure how the referee hasn’t stepped in yet, with Kownacki walking onto so many wincing shots.

Kownacki makes it to the bell, but he’s taken so much punishment here and his face is a mess.

There surely won’t be a sixth round.

Helenius vs Kownacki

02:59 , George Flood

Knowing that he might not be able to see out of that left eye for much longer, Kownacki is aggressive as he comes forward at the start of the fourth.

He’s not lacking heart, but he’s leaving himself wide open and gets crunched with a lovely short right uppercut on the inside.

Helenius - controlling the tempo totally - picks his punches wonderfully, using a stinging left jab to set up that punishing right hand.

Kownacki’s face is a mess as he continues to absorb some massive punches before the bell.

You wouldn’t be surprised if Kownacki was pulled out here.

Helenius vs Kownacki

02:57 , George Flood

Attritional stuff between these bearded brutes, with Kownacki’s left eye causing him more issues before he walks straight onto a big combination towards the end of the third.

Helenius is then caught very, very low with a left hand up close that looked miles below the belt line.

The big Finn is offered the mandatory five minutes to recover, but he turns it down and the bell quickly sounds.

You wonder how much longer Kownacki will be able to continue with that badly damaged left eye, which is closing up rapidly.

Helenius vs Kownacki

02:52 , George Flood

That badly swollen left eye is causing Kownacki a lot of problems as he blinks uncomfortably at the start of the second.

But that’s better from ‘Babyface’ as he goes from body to head and drives in a powerful right hand over the top.

He then does a much better job of seeing off Helenius’ attacks and probably does about enough himself to take the round.

But that left eye is going to be a big issue the longer this fight goes on.

Kownacki’s corner demand more head movement before the third.

Helenius vs Kownacki

02:48 , George Flood

A terrible start from Kownacki as his head movement is lacking again and he gets caught with a big early right hand!

The towering Helenius - who looks in great shape - looks confident from the outset, marking up his opponent’s left eye already.

Helenius controlling the tempo and throwing much more effective punches, rocking the sluggish Kownacki with another huge blow!

Helenius goes for the first-round stoppage and lands more powerful, accurate shots, but the bell just about saves Kownacki!

Awful from Kownacki. Helenius absolutely dominant from the first bell, showing a lovely variety of punches including a brilliant long uppercut.

Helenius vs Kownacki

02:44 , George Flood

Here we go!

This should be a cracker.

Wilder arrives

02:38 , George Flood

Wilder looking stylish and focused as he now arrives backstage at the T-Mobile Arena with fiancee Telli Swift.

The anticipation is building!

It is said that Fury arrived earlier to watch Anderson, whom he has been working with in camp.

Helenius vs Kownacki up next

02:35 , George Flood

Really looking forward to this next bout, which many feel could easily be the fight of the night.

Finland’s two-time European heavyweight champion Robert ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ Helenius stunned the previously undefeated Adam ‘Babyface’ Kownacki with a fourth-round stoppage in the latter’s home city of New York last March in one of the shocks of the year.

Can he repeat that upset here or will Kownacki get back on track?

Anderson stops Tereshkin in second round

02:26 , George Flood

Anderson is told to use his jab and box more by his corner before the start of the second.

Tereshkin - while clearly durable - is awkward but quite cumbersome and it’s not making for a contest that is particularly easy on the eye in the early going.

But Anderson is still whipping in some heavy shots, going upstairs and then to the body and showcasing his vastly superior speed.

Tereshkin is rocked by a huge right hand and Anderson swarms him into the corner, with the referee keeping a close eye and then stepping in to end proceedings as the American unloads with more massive rights and nothing coming back!

A good stoppage and an easy 10th straight KO win for ‘Big Baby’, who wins the junior NABF heavyweight title.

Anderson vs Tereshkin

02:22 , George Flood

Anderson wasting little time showcasing his considerable power here. He looks in much better shape than Tereshkin and lands some strong early blows.

It’s a combative opening round, but definitely Anderson with the better punches and punishing some sloppy errors from the Russian.

Anderson vs Tereshkin

02:20 , George Flood

Shakur Stevenson - who fights Jamel Herring for the WBO junior lightweight title in Atlanta on October 23 - watching on from ringside as this first heavyweight tussle gets underway.

Fury message to British fans

02:16 , George Flood

A message from Fury for the committed UK fight fans that were sadly unable to travel to the USA to support the WBC champion tonight but are instead staying up until Sunday morning to roar him on from home...

Main PPV card up next

02:09 , George Flood

Fury-Wilder 3 is edging closer!

It’s time for the main pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is an all-heavyweight affair.

First up it’s exciting two-time US national amateur champion Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson, who battles Russia’s undefeated giant southpaw Vladimir Tereshkin.

Anderson, who turned pro in 2019, will be looking for a 10th straight stoppage as he competes for the NABF junior title.

Berlanga beats Coceres by unanimous decision

02:02 , George Flood

All three cards read 96-93 in favour of Edgar Berlanga, who takes the vacant NABO super-middleweight title.

Though he’s graceful in defeat, Coceres’ team are visibly unhappy by those scores and there are boos and whistles from the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

I think Berlanga did enough, but that fight proved he still has a lot to learn before realising his full potential.

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:57 , George Flood

Coceres looking to detonate that right over the top whenever possible, landing another but then Berlanga ends much the stronger with some heavy rights of his own.

This is close and the knockdown may have changed things, but Berlanga likely did enough overall to claim the decision.

Again we go to the cards after 10 captivating rounds of boxing in Las Vegas. Is there another upset coming?

Both men feel they’ve won it.

Tyson Fury in the house

01:55 , George Flood

Tyson Fury looking as completely relaxed as ever as he is seen arriving at the T-Mobile Arena with wife Paris in the last few minutes.

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:54 , George Flood

Lying on the canvas, Berlanga beat his chest in frustration after going for a big shot of his own and getting knocked down with what was an absolutely brilliant right hand over the top from Coceres... even more impressive when you consider that Coceres can’t be able to see at all out of that horribly swollen right eye now.

The 10th and final round is perfectly poised! Coceres will feel he can win this now.

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:52 , George Flood

Nice work initially in the ninth from Berlanga, keeping up the intensity with some quality shots, with the right eye of Coceres now almost completely closed up!

But then he knocks Berlanga down with a massive right over the top! Huge drama in the ninth round!

Coceres goes for the finish but Berlanga makes it to the bell. Wow!

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:49 , George Flood

A pretty even eighth round that is relatively quiet in comparison to most of those that have come before.

Berlanga is winning this, but not as comfortably as he would like or most would probably have thought.

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:44 , George Flood

Coceres’ confidence is high but he’s then stopped in his tracks by a super right hand from Berlanga, who is promptly urged forward by his corner after again not stepping up the tempo following that big shot.

Coceres goes back to boxing tidily from the outside and largely controlling the tempo, but he absorbs another ripping left hook in the final stages of the seventh.

Berlanga’s round. Three of the scheduled 10 left to go...

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:41 , George Flood

Brilliant from Coceres as he steps inside with 90 seconds left in the sixth and rattles off some quick, heavy blows with the right hand.

Berlanga looked stunned!

Coceres - whose footwork is superb - again with some great shots and then uses his long left to set up another big right that lands perfectly and looks to hurt Berlanga.

After looking so comfortable early on, the undefeated, big-punching and highly-rated Berlanga is in a real fight here.

What a round from Coceres!

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:36 , George Flood

That’s a peach of a right from Coceres with around a minute left in a competitive fifth round.

He’s following his useful jab with a few long, winding left hooks and having some good success with it as Berlanga - who has started to look a bit sluggish - again struggles to close the space.

Definitely Coceres’ round, that.

The television cameras trail a black Lincoln suv on a nearby highway, which is believed to contain Fury on his way to the arena.

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:32 , George Flood

A nice counter from Coceres early in the fourth.

The Argentine is moving better now and Berlanga is having more of a struggle to close the space, but Berlanga then rocks Coceres with a monster left hook that lands flush to the side of the temple in the corner.

Berlanga presses for the finish a bit too late and it allows Coceres to recover, with the duo then exchanging big punches in the centre of the ring.

Berlanga lurches forward from quite a distance just before the bell and is probably fortunate not to get tagged.

A really entertaining round. Berlanga will be frustrated not to have gone harder for the stoppage, but getting the rounds under his belt is no bad thing.

He went eight rounds with Demond Nicholson in April, but before that had won all of his first 15 pro fights by first-round knockout.

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:27 , George Flood

Berlanga is told by his corner to get the jab working more in the third.

He quickly does just that, setting up a cracking right upstairs.

He then rips in another big left to the body!

Coceres is still on the outside trying to keep moving and keep his opponent at bay, but Berlanga is having a lot of success now in closing that space and snapping back the Argentine’s head with a stinging jab.

Coceres’ best work of the fight so far comes towards the end of the round, landing his first big shot and then boxing better from the outside.

Enough to shade the round? It seems doubtful.

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:23 , George Flood

A vicious left to the body clearly hurts the smaller Coceres early in the second.

The powerful Berlanga rattles in another and then pounces forward with menace off the back of one more striking left.

Two rounds firmly in the bag for the man from New York so far.

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:21 , George Flood

A good opening round from Berlanga, landing some slick shots including a tidy uppercut and demonstrating his significant speed, whipping in that right hand with venom.

Coceres is trying to stay on the outside and pick his moments, because Berlanga is lightning quick on the counter when he does risk coming inside.

Berlanga vs Coceres

01:18 , George Flood

Fight underway.

British fight fans may remember Argentine Coceres from his failed world title challenge against Billy Joe Saunders in 2018, which ended in an 11th-round stoppage on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul in Los Angeles.

Berlanga vs Coceres next

01:16 , George Flood

The boxers are in the ring for the second fight of the televised portion of tonight’s undercard.

The exciting and undefeated Edgar ‘The Chosen One’ Berlanga takes on Marcelo Esteban ‘El Terrible’ Coceres for the vacant NABO super-middleweight title.

Berlanga in no rush to make his way to the middle for the referee’s pre-match instructions.

The two men then have to be made to touch gloves.

Fury ‘not interested’ in Whyte showdown

01:13 , George Flood

Speaking of Whyte, he takes on former Fury opponent Otto Wallin in London on October 30.

The WBC stated this week that the winner of tonight’s trilogy bout must face the Whyte-Wallin victor next, but Fury isn’t giving that any consideration whatsoever at the moment.

“That’s something I’ve not been told or am even interested in right now," he said.

"I’ve got Deontay Wilder to deal with first, and then we’ll sit down and make a decision on what’s next."

Whyte backs Wilder to stun Fury

01:10 , George Flood

So many are confident in another clear win for Fury tonight, but there are quite a few fellow and ex-heavyweights backing Wilder to pull off a surprise.

That number includes Dillian Whyte...

"The smart money would pick Tyson Fury to win again, but something inside of me is saying Wilder might spring a surprise on us,” he said.

Hernandez beats Williams by split decision

01:03 , George Flood

He’s wrong!

The cards are read out - 96-94 Williams, 96-94 Hernandez and 97-93 Hernandez.

The Mexican claims a deserved victory via split decision.

What a win for him after also upsetting Alfredo Angulo last year.

A long way back to title contention for Williams from here.

Williams vs Hernandez

01:01 , George Flood

Williams seems very confident that he’s won this as he strides around the ring with a smile on his face.

There’s quite a delay here, which suggests this is close...

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:57 , George Flood

Williams tries to land a big shot but misses and slips over. No knockdown.

Both men feeling the pace in the final round, with Hernandez still doing the better work as Williams tries and fails to find the knockout blow.

Hernandez finishes a gruelling bout the stronger.

Did he do enough to cause a shock? Williams did some good work early on and there were some very close rounds in the first half of the fight.

However, Hernandez was so much busier throughout most of the contest.

How did the judges see it? We go to the scorecards. The familiar voice of Jimmy Lennon Jr on the mic tonight of course.

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:54 , George Flood

Into the final round we go!

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:53 , George Flood

Williams looks to have nothing left at the start of the ninth as Hernandez rains down blows, sensing a stoppage is possible with his opponent so visibly exhausted.

Williams is then caught with a spiteful left and Hernandez keeps up the phenomenal work rate - just remarkable stamina.

It’s another strong left before the bell. A comprehensive round for Hernandez, who is enjoying himself out there now.

Does Williams need a knockout in the 10th?!

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:49 , George Flood

Perhaps to be expected after such a long absence, Williams has looked really tired here for some time.

Some good shots in the eighth, particularly to the body, but it’s a bit of a blitz from Hernandez in the last minute or so after some loose tape on his glove is fixed.

A heavy-legged Williams has nothing coming back as he covers up and Hernandez lets his hands go once again.

The Mexican definitely takes that round! Is he doing enough to win this?

Two rounds to go...

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:45 , George Flood

I’m fascinated to see how the judges are scoring this. It’s a familiar battle of quality vs quantity.

Williams cracks in another stinging right hand, but again Hernandez comes straight back to once more comfortably outwork him as much the busier man.

There’s now blood streaming down both sides of the Mexican’s face.

I’ve got Williams winning, but it’s one of those where you wouldn’t be surprised if he’s punished on the cards for not doing more.

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:40 , George Flood

The ringside doctor is keeping a close eye on that Hernandez cut before the start of another really combative round.

The sixth follows a similar pattern, with the better punches coming from Williams, but the busy Hernandez letting the shots go in bunches as he continues to outwork the former unified light-middleweight champion of the world.

However, the Mexican then feels that powerful right from Williams and he looks a bit unsteady and takes a while to recover.

In his first fight for 21 months, Williams is really feeling the pace of this.

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:36 , George Flood

Williams with some more powerful blows early in the fifth and there is now damage around the left eye of Hernandez.

But here comes the hard-working Mexican again, inflicting damage around Williams’ left eye.

You’d like to see Williams sustain his attacks and a good tempo throughout the course of a whole round.

He’s started a lot of these rounds well with some great shots but then keeps slowing up and allowing Hernandez to come back into it and finish the stronger and busier.

It’s a dangerous game to play in terms of the scorecards.

Halfway through this scheduled 10-rounder.

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:32 , George Flood

Hernandez hits the canvas early in the fourth, but experienced referee Kenny Bayless immediately recognises that was no knockdown.

The two fighters go back to trading from close range, with Williams struggling to get that jab working and keep Hernandez at bay to then set up his hammer of a right.

Williams times a couple of lovely rights once more, but Hernandez continues to come forward with no thought of protecting that cut just above his right eye, which is getting worse as the blood continues to flow.

A tighter round probably shaded by Williams, who is still landing the better shots but has to be very careful here with Hernandez so busy.

I’ve got this 3-1 Williams through four, but you could probably give the first and fourth to Hernandez if you wanted due to his aggressive, energetic and busier approach.

That cut really doesn’t look good though and will need quite a bit of work.

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:28 , George Flood

Williams has landed much the heavier punches so far, with that right hand a brutal weapon, but Hernandez is durable, aggressive and busy.

The Mexican looks to have done enough there to take the third round, continually walking forward and letting his hands go without a second invitation.

Tonight’s venue

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:25 , George Flood

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:24 , George Flood

Williams is thundering in some spiteful, clubbing right hands in the second, mixing in the left hook and uppercut also.

Hernandez’s lack of head movement as he comes forward is landing him in a lot of trouble and that eye is getting worse as the blood trickles down his face.

Williams then steps off the gas and Hernandez ups the tempo at the end of the round, looking to trap his opponent against the ropes.

But a comfortable round overall for Williams, who should be 2-0 up.

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:20 , George Flood

A great first round as Williams lands some strong shots with both hands, working that crushing left hook and heavy right as he already opens up a cut around Hernandez’s right eye, which is already showing a lot of damage.

But Hernandez ends it much the stronger as he comes forward with confidence and lands some good lefts of his own.

The corner needs to do some work on that eye before the second.

Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:16 , George Flood

A good-looking undercard is officially underway as fans begin to fill up the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This should be an intriguing opener as Julian Williams looks to work his way back to title contention, starting against tricky Mexican southpaw Hernandez.

Haye: Wilder damaged right arm in second fight

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:15 , George Flood

On the television coverage, David Haye once again talks about having it on ‘good authority’ - though he won’t say from where - that Wilder badly damaged his right arm in the second Fury fight, hence his complete lack of effectiveness.

He also questions why Fury is so “wound up” for tonight given the emphatic nature of his victory last year.

Haye is convinced there’s an upset coming. Will he be proved correct?

PPV card schedule

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:11 , George Flood

The main pay-per-view card tonight is an entirely heavyweight affair, beginning with former US amateur champion Jared Anderson battling undefeated Russian Vladimir Tereshkin for the vacant NABF title.

We then have what many feel will be the fight of the night as Adam Kownacki looks for revenge against two-time European champion Robert Helenius following that shock stoppage in New York last year.

Then it’s what will surely be an explosive showdown between the highly-rated Frank ‘The Cuban Flash’ Sanchez - backed by the likes of Canelo Alvarez as a future world champion - and fellow undefeated big puncher Efe Ajagba.

Then of course it’s the main event!

Main Fury-Wilder 3 prelim schedule

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:04 , George Flood

The main prelim card tonight begins with former unified light-middleweight world champion Julian Williams returning to the ring after 21 months against Mexico’s Vladimir Hernandez, who upset Alfredo Angulo last year.

Edgar Berlanga then takes on Marcelo Esteban “El Terrible” Coceres for the vacant NABO super-middleweight title.

Early undercard updates: Ramirez beats Gonzalez

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:59 , George Flood

In the final fight on tonight’s early Fury-Wilder 3 prelim card, Cuba’s two-time Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez moved to 8-1 as a pro with a unanimous decision win over Orlando Gonzalez of Puerto Rico.

Haye backs Wilder to upset ‘ill-prepared’ Fury

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:53 , George Flood

Not everyone is backing another Fury win tonight.

After watching yesterday’s weigh-in, David Haye believes Fury lacks motivation and is “ill-prepared” this time around.

"I think Wilder has been completely underestimated. Personally I do not believe Fury's training has gone anywhere near as well it did for the second fight as he does not have the motivation to push his body and train for it,” he said on BT Sport.

"You've got yourself Fury, who is ill-prepared, versus Wilder who has had surgery on his arm and is now bigger and stronger than he has ever been before.

"Having seen the weigh in, I think that we are going to get a big upset."

Smith stops Fowler in ‘Battle of Liverpool'

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:49 , George Flood

And to bring you up to speed with tonight’s other main event, Liam Smith stopped Anthony Fowler with a minute left in the eighth round of the ‘Battle of Liverpool’.

Does another world title tilt now lay in store for the former WBO light-middleweight champion?

We’ve already told you that Troy Williamson knocked out Ted Cheeseman in the 10th round of a classic to win the British light-middleweight title, while Jamie Mitchell is the new women’s WBA bantamweight champion after inflicting only a second defeat on Shannon Courtenay, who missed the weight on Friday.

Undercard update

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:42 , George Flood

Two fights previously listed for tonight’s early prelims in Rances Barthelemy vs Alberto Puello and Elvis Rodriguez vs Victor Vazquez no longer look to be on the card.

According to a report on Twitter, Rodriguez will now fight on the Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant super-middleweight undisputed clash on November 6 instead.

Robeisy Ramirez is currently landing some big shots on Orlando Gonzalez in the latter stages of their 10-round featherweight clash.

Andy Lee absent from Fury corner

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:36 , George Flood

Andy Lee has explained that he won't be in Tyson Fury's corner for the Deontay Wilder trilogy tonight as visa issues have prevented him from travelling to Vegas. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 9, 2021

Wilder issues with Fury’s gloves resolved

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:29 , George Flood

After unsubstantiated accusations and conspiracy theories from Wilder over Fury’s gloves for the second fight, he also reportedly had an issue with them yesterday.

Wilder’s team expressed concerns over the padding of the gloves, though a commission official said: “Whatever Wilder says is not gonna change the fact these are approved, weighed, inspected gloves.”

Wilder explained: “What happened was Fury’s gloves that he’s chosen – which are the same he had last time – had like little-to-no padding.

“It had little-to-no padding in it and the rest of it was horsehair, which we thought was illegal, but they said it [wasn’t], so we said, ‘Cool.’

“They opened up my padding for my glove – my glove was at least two to three inches thick.

“His glove looked like it was already used. My argument was that this is not enough padding in these gloves.”

He added: “They said, ‘Well, if you wanna be on the same playing field, you can wear the same gloves or get another selection.

“I said, ‘Okay, let me get my [Everlast] MXs. Everybody knows those are puncher’s gloves… So I went back to my old MXs to be on fair playing grounds…

“I’m very happy with what’s going on with the gloves.

“Since they wanna have little-to-no padding, we’re gonna have the same thing. May the best man win.”

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:24 , George Flood

Early undercard updates: Carrington beats Cantu

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:19 , George Flood

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington wins impressively on his pro debut on the early Fury-Wilder 3 prelims.

The highly-rated 24-year-old featherweight lands some heavy shots in a unanimous decision win over Cesar Cantu.

WWE legend The Undertaker shows Fury support

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:11 , George Flood

Fury appears to have received plenty of support from a litany of other sport stars and celebrities ahead of tonight’s trilogy contest - perhaps most notably WWE icon The Undertaker (AKA Mark Calaway).

“I just wanted to reach out and wish you good luck on tomorrow night’s fight. Not that you need it, you’ve already smashed this guy really properly, and I have no doubt that you’re gonna do it again,” The Undertaker said in a video sent to Fury this week.

“I just wanted you to know, I’m gonna be watching and I wanna see you drop this guy one more time. You smash this guy and when you’re looking over him, just for me, look over him and say, ‘Rest In Peace.’”

There’s probably a good chance he’ll actually do it if he does indeed get the knockout, with Fury already paying homage to The Undertaker with that wide-brimmed black hat he wore to the weigh-in last night.

Steward: Fury set for ‘electrifying’ knockout

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:58 , George Flood

Perhaps not a surprise, but Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward is backing his man to deliver an electrifying knockout tonight.

Mark Breland threw in the towel in round seven of the rematch remember, with Wilder getting absolutely pummelled.

"It's going to be a knockout. Tyson knocks Wilder out. That's what I believed last time and he'll do it again this time, just in a more electrifying fashion,” Steward said.

“Everything we've been doing, he's got better. He's learning new things and the object and the goal is to get better. That's for me and Tyson.

“I wanted to make Tyson Fury the best Tyson Fury. The things we've been working on have him on the road to being the best."

Early undercard updates: Vykhryst beats Marshall

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:53 , George Flood

The early Fury-Wilder 3 prelim card is underway in Las Vegas.

Ukraine’s former European amateur gold medallist Viktor Vykhryst dropped American Mike Marshall twice en route to a dominant third-round stoppage.

An impressive win for Vykhryst, who is now 4-0 as a professional with four straight stoppages.

Tale of the tape

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:42 , George Flood

Fury vs Wilder

33 Age 35

31 Fights 44

30 Wins 42

21 KOs 41

1 Draws 1

0 Losses 1

193 Rounds boxed 150

6ft 9in Height 6ft 7in

Orthodox Stance Orthodox

85in/216cm Reach 83in/211cm

19st 11lb Weight 17st

Joshua backs Wilder for victory

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:37 , George Flood

Speaking of Anthony Joshua, how does he see tonight’s main event unfolding?

"Let's go with Wilder because he seems obsessed, like he really wants it,” he said.

“A focused man is a dangerous man, and he's focused. Wilder might get the decision.

“Actually, no... it has to be a knockout. One of them will knock the other out."

Joshua triggers Usyk rematch clause

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:31 , George Flood

Fury-Wilder 3 is far from the only boxing show in town tonight, with the main event coming up soon in Liverpool between Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler following a stunning win for Troy Williamson over Ted Cheeseman in their British super-welterweight title clash.

Eddie Hearn confirmed a little earlier tonight that Anthony Joshua has now officially triggered his clause for a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, which will take place in the spring of 2022.

“He’s got his head back in the game, he’s training now and today we officially triggered the rematch for the Oleksandr Usyk fight which we’ll see early next spring,” Hearn said on DAZN.

“Back in the game and looking for him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

“That’s officially triggered now and we’ll sit down with K2 [Usyk’s promoters] to plan the dates for that.

“I think realistically March is when you’re likely to see the rematch.”

Iron Mike’s message for Fury

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:23 , George Flood

Fury mocks Scott training Wilder: 'It’s one s***house teaching another’

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:20 , George Flood

Much has been made since the second fight of Wilder - who has spouted numerous conspiracy theories and hurled many unsubstantiated cheating claims at Fury - and his decision to dispense of the services of ex-trainers Mark Breland and Jay Deas and instead hire Malik Scott, a former sparring partner and opponent whom he knocked out emphatically in the first round back in 2014.

Fury is certainly not concerned over the change leading to any potential improvements in Wilder, saying last night in an expletive-laden rant: “It's one s***house teaching another s***house how to fight.

“Both are a pack of losers and they both ain't worth a sausage. He couldn't teach him anything, the man couldn't fight himself, he was a s***house.

"There's a man here that's going to annihilate you, dosser. Me, the Gypsy King, Tyson Fury's the name and f*****g fighting's the game."

Full fight card

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:13 , George Flood

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Robeisy Ramirez vs Orlando Gonzalez

Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernandez

Rances Barthelemy vs TBA

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

Elvis Rodriguez vs Victor Vazquez

Bruce Carrington vs Cesar Cantu

Wilder: I’m rejuvenated and reinvented for redemption

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:10 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Fury’s opponent insists he will not be bullied tonight as a result of his weight gain and has vowed to introduce a new, rejuvenated and reinvented Deontay Wilder to the world as he seeks redemption following his only professional defeat to date.

"The weight just came on, I wanted to look sexy and feel sexy. I taste sexy as well. I'm bench pressing a little over 350lbs, so there won't be no rushing me and putting his weight on me and things like that,” he said.

"Calmness is the key to the storm. I know that when I'm not calm, my mind is cloudy and you make bad decisions. But when you're calm you can weather the storm, you're able to make great decisions.

"We have rejuvenated myself, reinvented myself, redemption is upon us and I can't wait to show the world what I'm all about. I'm reintroducing myself to the world as Deontay Wilder."

Fury vows to ‘obliterate’ and ‘butcher’ Wilder

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:06 , George Flood

There was no face-off again at last night’s weigh-in after the near-miss at Wednesday’s final press conference that so infuriated Top Rank chief Bob Arum.

But that didn’t stop the insults from hurling back and forth as these two rivals kept up their fierce war of words, with Fury particularly animated.

Asked what his career-heaviest weight meant for the fight, he said: "It means total obliteration of a dosser. Total annihilation.

“I'm going to put him in the Royal Infirmary after this fight, don't worry about that. I will send him home butchered."

Fury and Wilder both at career-heaviest weights

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:00 , George Flood

Both fighters enter tonight’s main event at career-heaviest weights.

Fury - with a hat paying homage to WWE legend The Undertaker - tipped the scales at last night’s heated weigh-in at 277lbs (19st 11lbs), which is four pounds heavier than he was for last year’s rematch but some way shy of the 290/300lbs it was being suggested by his team that he could weigh (though it has been quite evident looking at him during fight week that was never going to be the case).

It is also worth noting that Fury weighed in with a t-shirt, trousers, mask and watch as well as that Undertaker-inspired hat.

Meanwhile, the big-punching Wilder looks to have packed on some serious muscle on his way up to 238lbs as he looks to find that devastating right hand to regain his lost title.

Fury has suggested that is way too heavy for the ‘Bronze Bomber’ and will inevitably make him sluggish.

Not too long now until we find out!

Fury vs Wilder 3 prediction

Saturday 9 October 2021 21:54 , George Flood

Fury is obviously the favourite here given how fight number two panned out, with the self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ producing the kind of powerful, punishing and relentless display that many didn’t think him capable.

Wilder was simply unable to cope with such an onslaught and had no chance whatsoever to unleash that devastating one-punch knockout power, without which his skill-set seems very limited at best.

The worry for Wilder is that he has now faced two versions of Fury - both the slick, skilled and evasive Fury and the aggressive, dominant version - and not managed to beat either, with many still feeling that Fury actually also won the first fight despite those two big knockdowns.

So from that perspective it’s tough to see how he can win this trilogy bout without massive improvements, though, as much as a cliche as this sounds when discussing his career, you just cannot legislate for that sledgehammer of a right hand, which he can use to win any fight at any moment regardless of how he has been performing up until that point.

Much could depend on which version of Fury turns up, though it would seem foolish to reverse that aggressive gameplan after he delivered it to perfection last time out.

We think Wilder will likely avoid another knockout, but Fury should be canny enough to avoid that explosive right and win comfortably on points.

How to watch Fury vs Wilder 3

Saturday 9 October 2021 21:52 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Fury vs Wilder 3 is available to watch live on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £24.95.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the fight can also watch live online via the website or BT Sport Box Office app.

Fury vs Wilder 3 start time

Saturday 9 October 2021 21:51 , George Flood

Fury vs Wilder 3 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada - the same venue as the second fight.

It will obviously be another very late one for British boxing fans, with the ring walks for the main event expected no earlier than 4am BST on Sunday morning.

That could end up being closer to 4:30am, but as ever these timings are subject to change and the length of the undercard contests.

Welcome to Fury vs Wilder 3 LIVE coverage

Saturday 9 October 2021 21:36 , George Flood

Hello and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s latest boxing LIVE coverage!

Just a fortnight on from Anthony Joshua’s shock dethroning by Oleksandr Usyk, we have another heavyweight blockbuster in store tonight as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder contest their trilogy bout, with the WBC crown on the line once again at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for all the build-up to tonight’s huge main event, plus all the latest news and live updates of the undercard.

This should be a cracking night of boxing!