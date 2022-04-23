Fury vs Whyte live stream: Where to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte meet in all-British blockbuster world title fight in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Fury puts his WBC and Ring Ring Magazine titles, and his unbeaten record, on the line.

The British heavyweights will finally meet in the ring, putting behind them weeks of uncertainty in the build-up.

It’s Fury’s first fight in the UK for almost four years, having spent much of that period in America fighting Deontay Wilder three times. Dillian Whyte returns to action for the first time since avenging his defeat to Alexander Povetkin last March.

The winner on Saturday night could well be in line for an undisputed bout later in the year against either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua.

On the undercard, Tommy Fury, Tyson’s brother, faces Daniel Bocianski in a six-round bout in what is his first fight since he pulled out of facing Jake Paul at the end of last year due to injury and illness.

Isaac Lowe is also on the bill, looking to get back to winning ways after suffering the first loss of his professional career. The featherweight was beaten by Luis Alberto Lopez in December at York Hall - he fights Nick Ball at Wembley for the vacant WBC silver featherweight title.

How to watch Fury vs Whyte

TV channel: Fury vs Whyte is being broadcast live on Saturday night on BT Sport Box Office. The pay-per-view will cost fans £24.95.

The undercard is due to begin at 6pm BST, with ring walks for the main event expected at 10pm.

Live stream: Those who have bought the PPV will also be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport Box Office website or app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action as it happens with Standard Sport’s live fight night blog, which will have coverage of the whole card.