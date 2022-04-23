Fury vs Whyte LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Matt Verri and Matt Majendie
·8 min read
In this article:
Fury vs Whyte LIVE!

Tyson Fury puts his WBC belt on the line as Dillian Whyte finally gets his world title shot tonight at Wembley.

There is expected to be 94,000 fans in attendance for the all-British heavyweight clash, as Fury fights in the UK for the first time in almost four years. He last fought on home soil when beating Francesco Pianeta on points in 2018.

Much of that period has been taken up with the Deontay Wilder triology, the last of those coming in October as Fury beat the American for the second time to comprehensively put that rivalry to bed.

All the while, Whyte has been waiting patiently for his opportunity. That almost unravelled when he suffered a heavy knockout defeat to Alexander Povetkin, but he avenged that loss last March and has not been in the ring since.

With no rematch clause in place, a potential unification bout for the winner against either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua could be on the cards later in the year. Fury though has insisted in the build-up that he will retire after the fight tonight, whatever the result is.

Also on the card, Tommy Fury, Tyson’s brother, returns to action for the first time since he pulled out of facing Jake Paul at the end of last year. He’ll be hoping to extend his record to 8-0 as he fights Daniel Bocianski in a six-round bout.

Isaac Lowe, who lost for the first time in his last fight against Luis Alberto Lopez, fights Nick Ball for the vacant WBC silver featherweight title.

Boxing schedule and results

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Ekow Essuman vs Darren Tetley

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure

Kurt Walker vs Stefan Nicolae

With Matt Majendie at Wembley, follow Fury vs Whyte LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Fury vs Whyte latest news

  • Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

  • Start time: Undercard from 6pm BST, main event at 10pm

  • How to watch: BT Sport Box Office

  • Tommy Fury and Isaac Lowe in action on undercard

  • Main event prediction: Fury wins via stoppage

  • Weigh-in: Fury loses almost a stone from last night

Dillian Whyte’s last fight...

17:28 , Matt Verri

It’s more than a year since Dillian Whyte last took to the ring, when he beat Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar.

Whyte had suffered a heavy knockout defeat to the Russian seven months earlier and went into the bout knowing he simply had to win.

He did just that, wobbling Povetkin from the very first minute and when Whyte sent his opponent crashing to the canvas in the fourth round, the referee waved it off.

Tyson Fury’s last fight...

17:21 , Matt Verri

What a fight it was!

Fury took to the ring to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time in October, having controversially drawn the first bout and then won the second.

It was a sensational fight, which saw Wilder knocked down in the third round and Fury then sent to the canvas twice in the fourth.

Wilder was knocked down in the tenth, before a big right hand from Fury a round later sent the American over again and the bout was waved off.

Tommy Fury: I’m more than a Love Islander

17:13 , Matt Verri

Love Islander, social media star, Tyson’s younger brother – Tommy Fury has heard all the dismissive epithets.

And yet the 22-year-old has every confidence he can begin to make a name for himself in the ring starting against Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of his big brother’s heavyweight fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium tonight.

Training with his sibling in the lead-up to his eighth professional fight, Fury Jr is confident he can begin to turn around the doubters.

“Now I’ve been on Love Island, everyone thinks I’m a social media or Instagram star and all that sort of stuff,” he said. “People don’t understand my story and what I’ve been through. They’ve just seen me on TV and gone off on that note.”

Read Matt Majendie’s full interview with Tommy Fury right here

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

“We’re both fat boys"

17:05 , Matt Verri

As it has been all week between the pair, it was amicable at yesterday’s weigh in. The face-to-face started seriously but soon became a light-hearted affair...

Friday’s weigh-in...

16:54 , Matt Verri

Tyson Fury came in lighter than expected as he and Dillian Whyte took to the scales ahead of their huge heavyweight fight at Wembley on Saturday night.

The WBC champion weighed in at 264lbs 13oz, nearly a stone lighter than he was in October when he beat Deontay Wilder for a second time.

That means Fury’s weight advantage over Whyte, who came in at 253lbs and 4oz, is just 11 pounds despite the significant height difference between the pair. Whyte is six pounds heavier than he was when he fought Alexander Povetkin last March.

It was once again respectful between Fury and Whyte went they went face-to-face for the final time, as they exchanged caps and both briefly danced along to the music.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Main event prediction

16:46 , Matt Verri

For the first time in more than two and a half years, Fury will meet someone other than Wilder in the ring and it’s difficult to know what to expect.

The second and third fights in that trilogy saw Fury adopt a far more aggressive style than he has for much of his career, though that ‘Kronk’ influence did at times leave him more vulnerable.

Whyte may well be hoping that the pair do trade in the middle of the ring, as he’s likely to struggle should Fury decide to box and keep his distance. The Gypsy King has come in light for this, suggesting that may well be his focus. Staying within range and working Fury to the body will surely be a significant part of Whyte’s gameplan.

The two fighters have shown they are capable of getting up off the canvas and have impressive chins, so there’s every chance that both will have to come through difficult periods in the bout.

However, Fury has proved impossible to stop so far in his career and even if Whyte gets his opponent in trouble, it’s difficult to see him being able to do enough to finish the job. A stoppage victory for the WBC champion late in a thrilling fight looks to be on the cards.

Fury to win via knockout in round nine.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Card in full...

16:39 , Matt Verri

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski

Ekow Essuman vs Darren Tetley

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure

Kurt Walker vs Stefan Nicolae

Tommy Fury and Isaac Lowe on the bill

16:33 , Matt Verri

Also on the card tonight, Tommy Fury, Tyson’s brother, returns to action for the first time since he pulled out of facing Jake Paul at the end of last year due to injury and illness.

He’ll be hoping to extend his record to 8-0 as he fights Daniel Bocianski in a six-round bout.

Isaac Lowe, who lost for the first time last time out against Luis Alberto Lopez, fights Nick Ball for the vacant WBC silver featherweight title as he looks to get things back on track.

Ekow Essuman vs Darren Tetley has been brought forward to take place tonight as well, after Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero was pulled from the card.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Fury vs Whyte

16:26 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Fury vs Whyte is being broadcast live tonight on BT Sport Box Office. The pay-per-view will cost fans £24.95.

Live stream: Those who have bought the PPV will also be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport Box Office website or app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action as it happens right here with us!

Start time

16:20 , Matt Verri

Fury vs Whyte takes place tonight at Wembley Stadium in London.

The undercard is due to begin at 6pm BST, with the main event expected at 10pm.

As ever, these times can often change depending on the length of the undercard bouts, however rules at Wembley mean that ring walks for the main event should take place just before 10pm.

Good afternoon!

16:14 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tyson Fury’s huge heavyweight fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley!

The WBC world title is on the line as the two Brits do battle in front of a record 94,000 fans in London. There’s been plenty of respect between the pair in recent days, but that will all be put to one side tonight.

Fury returns to fight in the UK for the first time in almost four years, while Whyte has been out of the ring for more than 12 months.

Before that, we’ll have full coverage of the undercard as well, with Tommy Fury and Isaac Lowe among those in action. Stay tuned!

(PA)
(PA)
