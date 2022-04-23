Fury vs Whyte: What time is fight, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

Tyson Fury is out to cement his place at the best heavyweight on the planet when he fights Dillian Whyte in an all-British blockbuster world title fight at Wembley Stadium.

After plenty of controversy in the build-up, the focus will at last be on the action inside the ring when Whyte will be aiming to shock the boxing world in front of 94,000 fans.

Fury, who has an unbeaten record of 31 wins and a draw with 22 knockouts, has promised fans “a real war” when he defends his WBC heavyweight title in what will be first contest in Britain in more than three years.

Fury’s WBC and Ring Magazine belts will both be on the line as Whyte finally gets shot at a world title, while the unbeaten champion is able to finally move on from the Deontay Wilder trilogy that has occupied him in recent years. That victory in October last year was Fury’s most recent fight, while Whyte has not been in the ring since avenging his loss to Alexander Povetkin more than 12 months ago.

Tyson Fury once again got the better of Deontay Wilder when the pair fought for a third time in October (Getty Images)

With no rematch clause in the contract, a potential undisputed bout could be on the cards for the winner. Oleksandr Usyk currently holds the other heavyweight titles, with the Ukrainian expected to defend them in July against Anthony Joshua.

Saturday’s undercard features his brother Tommy Fury, hoping to extend his record to 8-0 as he fights Daniel Bocianski in a six-round bout. It’s Fury’s first fight since he pulled out of a scheduled clash with Jake Paul at the end of last year.

Isaac Lowe is also in action, looking to bounce back from the first defeat of his professional career. The featherweight was stopped by Luis Alberto Lopez but returns against Nick Ball for the vacant WBC silver featherweight title.

Fury vs Whyte date, start time, venue and ring walks

Fury vs Whyte takes place on Saturday April 23, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The undercard is due to begin at 6pm BST, with ring walks for the main event expected at 10pm.

As ever, these times are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Story continues

Fury vs Whyte fight card/undercard in full

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Ekow Essuman vs Darren Tetley

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure

Kurt Walker vs Stefan Nicolae

Tommy Fury returns to the ring for the first time since pulling out of his scheduled fight against Jake Paul (Getty Images)

How to watch Fury vs Whyte

TV channel: Fury vs Whyte is being broadcast live on Saturday night on BT Sport Box Office. The pay-per-view will cost fans £24.95.

Live stream: Those who have bought the PPV will also be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport Box Office website or app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action as it happens with Standard Sport’s live fight night blog, which will have coverage of the whole card.

Fury vs Whyte fight prediction

For the first time in more than two and a half years, Fury will meet someone other than Wilder in the ring and it’s difficult to know what to expect.

The second and third fights in that trilogy saw Fury adopt a far more aggressive style than he has for much of his career, though that ‘Kronk’ influence did at times leave him more vulnerable.

Tyson Fury was the sole attraction at last month’s press conference (Getty Images)

Whyte may well be hoping that the pair do trade in the middle of the ring, as he’s likely to struggle should Fury decide to box and keep his distance. Staying within range and working Fury to the body will surely be a significant part of Whyte’s gameplan.

The two fighters have shown they are capable of getting up off the canvas and have impressive chins, so there’s every chance that both will have to come through difficult periods in the bout.

However, Fury has proved impossible to stop so far in his career and even if Whyte gets his opponent in trouble, it’s difficult to see him being able to do enough to finish the job. A stoppage victory for the WBC champion late in a thrilling fight looks to be on the cards.

Fury to win via knockout in round nine.

Fury vs Whyte weigh-in

The fighters took the scales on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s bout.

Whyte weighed in at 253.4lbs, six pounds heavier than he was when he beat Povetkin more than 12 months ago.

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte Weigh In

Fury came in at 264.8lbs, a full 12 pounds lighter than against Wilder in the third fight between them. That may give an insight into Fury’s tactics for this bout, with the focus potentially on moving around the ring rather than trading.

Fury vs Whyte betting odds

Fury to win: 1/5

Whyte to win: 7/2

Draw: 25/1

Fury to win via decision/technical decision: 5/2

Fury to win via KO, TKO or DQ: 4/6

Whyte to win via decision/technical decision: 20/1

Whyte to win via KO, TKO or DQ: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).