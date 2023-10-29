Fury vs Ngannou prize money: How much are fighters earning tonight?

Tyson Fury won a controversial decision against Francis Ngannou in the pair’s boxing match on Saturday night, surviving a knockdown by the MMA star in Saudi Arabia.

Fury entered Riyadh with an unbeaten professional record, while ex-UFC champion Ngannou was making his boxing debut. Fury, 35, did not defend his WBC heavyweight title in the fight, which went for all 10 scheduled rounds and saw Ngannou, 37, arguably do enough to beat the boxer.

The Cameroonian dropped the Briton with a left hook in Round 3, stunning those in attendance and the wider combat-sports world. Ngannou continued to outbox Fury for much of the bout, only to be denied a victory when the scorecards were read aloud.

After a close fight, Fury was named a split-decision winner, and he faced off with unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, whom he is expected to fight next – also in Saudi.

What is the prize money?

Fury has said, via the Mirror, that Ngannou will be earning $10m for the fight. Meanwhile, Derek Chisora has claimed, via The Sun, that Fury will be making $50m. That is not believed to factor in sponsorships.

Full card (subject to change)

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou (heavyweight)

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye (heavyweight)

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean (heavyweight)

Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam (heavyweight)

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright (heavyweight)

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath (heavyweight)

Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran (super-welterweight)