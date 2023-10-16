Fury vs Ngannou pay-per-view price revealed ahead of controversial fight

The pay-per-view price for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou has been revealed, ahead of TNT Sports’ live coverage of the controversial boxing match.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury will fight Ngannou, a former UFC champion, in Saudi Arabia on 28 October – but Fury’s title will not be on the line.

The match-up has frustrated many fans, with most taking aim at Fury over the Briton’s decision to take part in a crossover fight instead of boxing unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, Fury vs Usyk has been announced since the “Gypsy King”’s clash with Ngannou was organised.

No date has yet been confirmed for Fury vs Usyk, which is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 23 years, but the fight is due to take place in Riyadh, where Fury will box Cameroonian Ngannou.

On Monday (16 October), it was revealed that the fight card will air live on TNT Sports Box Office (formerly BT Sport), at a cost of £21.95 for viewers in the UK. In Ireland, the event will cost €29.99 if purchased in advance or €34.99 on the day of the fights. Viewers do not need to have a TNT subscription in order to purchase the event.

Per a press release, Fury vs Ngannou “can be watched through BT, Virgin Media TV and Sky, online via the web or the TNT Sports Box Office App.”

Fury, 35, last fought in December, beating Derek Chisora for the third time to retain the WBC belt. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Ngannou has not competed since January 2022, when he outpointed Ciryl Gane to remain UFC heavyweight champion.

Ngannou relinquished the title this January upon his exit from the UFC, before signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), a rival promotion. As part of his deal with the PFL, Ngannou has been allowed to take part in a boxing match before making his debut with the MMA promotion in 2024.