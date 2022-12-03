Fury vs Chisora 3 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Fury vs Chisora LIVE!

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will put their friendship to one side as they battle again in an all-British heavyweight showdown tonight. The self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ puts his WBC world title on the line once more in front of a sold-out crowd at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fury won both previous bouts between these old rivals in 2011 and 2014, and is the overwhelming favourite to triumph again here after demolishing Dillian Whyte on his UK homecoming in April.

Chisora is a massive underdog as he seeks to shock the boxing world after settling another old score with Kubrat Pulev earlier this year. Oleksandr Usyk is set to be in attendance tonight, with a lucrative undisputed showdown against Fury almost finalised for early 2023 - provided the latter does not suffer an enormous upset in the capital.

Plenty of action to look forward to on tonight’s undercard, which is headlined by Daniel Dubois defending the WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title he claimed from Trevor Bryan against South Africa’s former cruiserweight Kevin Lerena.

Boxing schedule and undercard results

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora

Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena

Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk

Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky

Hosea Burton vs Reinis Porozovs

Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Royston Barney-Smith vs Cruz Perez

Follow Fury vs Chisora with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Fury vs Chisora latest news

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Start time: Undercard from 5pm GMT, main event at 9pm

How to watch: BT Sport Box Office

Dubois to defend WBA ‘regular’ belt on undercard

Main event prediction: Fury wins via mid-round knockout

Fight card in full

16:31 , George Flood

Here is tonight’s fight card in full...

Daniel Dubois headlines undercard

16:26 , George Flood

Chief support tonight is provided by another heavyweight tussle, with Daniel Dubois defending the WBA ‘Regular’ title he took from Trevor Bryan on a bizarre night in Miami in June against South Africa’s former cruiserweight Kevin Lerena.

France’s Yvan Mendy also puts his European light-heavyweight title on the line against Denys Berinchyk of Ukraine, who will be supported by Usyk and promoter Alex Krassyuk.

(AP)

Fury vs Chisora fight prediction

16:22 , George Flood

Fury is a massive, overwhelming favourite here for a reason. Chisora will be game as ever and willing to throw bombs at every opportunity no doubt, the problem being that he is unlikely to ever get close enough to the champion to do any damage.

As we’ve seen countless times now, the towering Fury is an absolute master of the footwork, movement and angles, utilising his remarkable ring IQ and skillset to dominate vastly inferior challengers, as we saw against Dillian Whyte.

And since that second fight with Deontay Wilder, he’s also added the explosive power he needs to finish off struggling challengers with aplomb.

Del Boy won’t lack heart and determination as ever, but another emphatic Fury knockout is on the way. We’ll go with round six again.

(Getty Images)

Tonight’s timings

16:21 , George Flood

The undercard is expected to begin at around 5pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event then anticipated at 9pm, an earlier start time than usual due to the curfew at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As ever, those exact timings are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch Fury vs Chisora

16:19 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Fury vs Chisora is being broadcast tonight live via pay-per-view on BT Sport Box Office, with the event costing £26.95 to purchase.

The Box Office coverage starts at 7pm, with an hour first on BT Sport 2 from 6pm.

Live stream: Those who have bought the fight can also watch it live online via the BT Sport Box Office website or app.

Welcome to Fury vs Chisora LIVE coverage!

16:16 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The stakes are high in north London tonight as two old British heavyweight rivals and friends clash for the third time in front of a sold-out crowd.

Fury is an enormous favourite to seal a hat-trick of victories over Chisora this evening and tee up his undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk - expected to be in attendance here - early next year.

However, the hard-hitting and determined ‘Del Boy’ is never to be underestimated and could completely alter the course of boxing’s blue-riband division with an almighty upset.

Stay tuned for all the build-up to tonight’s main event, thoughts from both camps and live updates throughout an exciting undercard.