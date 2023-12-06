FURY Pro Grappling 8 announced: Aljamain Sterling, 7 other UFC veterans to compete

FURY Pro Grappling’s tradition of a year-end card filled with UFC notables past and present continues.

Eight UFC veterans, including former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, have been booked for the FURY Pro Grappling 8 lineup, the promotion announced Tuesday.

FURY Pro Grappling 8 takes place Dec. 30 at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and streams on UFC Fight Pass.

Sterling will compete against Kevin Dantzler, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who is 5-0 under the FURY Pro Grappling banner. Dantzer previously defeated Sterling’s friend and training partner Merab Dvalishvili at FURY Pro Grappling 2 in October 2021.

The co-feature is a big one, at least physically, as former UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus grapples current UFC heavyweight Alexandr Romanov. Also on the card are Eryk Anders, Kyle Daukaus, Niko Price, Pat Sabatini, and Charlie Campbell.

The full FURY Pro Grappling 8 lineup includes:

Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Dantzler

Chris Daukaus vs. Alexandr Romanov

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Niko Price vs. Pat Sabatini

Amanda Mazza vs. Elyse Shaw

Fatima Kline vs. Cindy Ung

Charlie Campbell vs. Lee Moringo

Aidan Burke vs. Santo Curatolo

Paul Capaldo vs. Cameron Scalio

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie