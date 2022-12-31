FURY Pro Grappling 6 results

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

The star-studded FURY Pro Grappling 6 event takes place Friday at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with a number of UFC notables set to compete on the submission-only card.

The main event features former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who takes on fellow UFC standout Gillian Robertson in a 10-minute one-round grappling bout.

In addition, Clay Guida meets Chase Hooper; Joseph Pyfer takes on Eryk Anders; Andre Petroski grapples Ovince Saint-Preux; and much more.

Below, check out results and highlights from the event, which will update throughout.

FURY Pro Grappling 6 live results

  • Rose Namajunas vs. Gillian Robertson

  • Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper

  • Eryk Anders vs. Joseph Pyfer

  • Andre Petroski vs. Ovince St. Preux

  • Alex Caceres vs. Pat Sabatini

  • Trevin Giles vs. Mike Malott

  • Nick Galanti vs. Philip Rowe

  • Pat Barry vs. Jon Pellot

  • Christos Giagos vs. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov

  • Elijah Ezucar vs. Denis Gunic

  • Andrew Kochel vs. Richie Lewis

  • Connor Dixon vs. James Hardeman

  • Kevin Dantzler vs. Dennis Pressey Jr.

  • Sandy Chheng vs. Amanda Mazza

  • Josh Hammaker vs. Jonathan Pecyna

  • Freddy Boasi vs. Max Livingston

  • Jonna Wood vs. Molli Zborowski

  • Charlie Livingston vs. Kevin Stilo

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

