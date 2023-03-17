Riot police clash with protesters in Paris amid anger at Macron forcing through unpopular pension reforms

Riot police clashed with protesters in Paris as anger erupted at President Emmanuel Macron forcing through a rise in the retirement age without a parliamentary vote.

Water cannon and tear gas was used to disperse protesters in the central Place de La Concorde on Thursday evening.

Thousands took to the streets in response to President Macron’s use of an emergency presidential decree to push through a rise in the pension age from 62 to 64.

A protester on a traffic light holds a placard during the demonstration on Place de la Concorde (AFP via Getty Images)

Police sealed off the square, the the largest in Paris, where up to 6,000 people had gathered.

A Reuters reporter saw cobble stones being thrown at the police, who charged to break up groups of protesters firing tear gas into the crowd.

Police moved to clear it at around 8.30pm, prompting the protesters to disappear down side streets.

“A group of rioters got away from the police and started marching towards the Elysee Palace” said an eyewitness.

“They wanted to get to Macron, to tell him what they think of his new measures.”

It came after Mr Macron had faced losing a key ballot in the National Assembly, and so used an emergency presidential decree to get what he wanted.

There were boos for Mr Macron’s prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, when she announced the move in parliament, saying: “We cannot take a gamble on the future of our pensions system.”

Protesters stand around burning barriers duringthe demonstration on Place de la Concorde (AFP via Getty Images)

MPs from the far-Left France Unbowed party sang La Marseillaise national anthem as Ms Borne struggled to make herself heard earlier, while others held up signs saying ‘Democracy?’

The Senate passed the new legislation on Thursday morning, and Ms Borne had been expected to announce a National Assembly vote in the afternoon, but Mr Macron considered this too risky.

Marine Le Pen, the National Rally MP who came second to Mr Macron in the last two presidential elections, said: “This is a complete failure of government”.

Calling for a no confidence vote in the Macron administration, Ms Le Pen said it was a ‘failure of democracy’ to see the president use article 49.3 in the constitution – one that allows legislation through without a vote.

Story continues

Thousands took part in demonstrations against the French government’s controversial pension age reforms (AFP via Getty Images)

Charles de Courson, an independent MP, said: “The government’s use of the 49.3 procedure reflects the failure of this presidential minority.

“They are not just a minority in the National Assembly, they are a minority in the whole country, but we are in a democracy.”

And Fabien Roussel, the head of the Communist party said Mr Macron was “not worthy of our Fifth Republic.”

Mr Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age has provoked strikes and violent demonstrations across France.

Striking Paris binmen are facing prison if they refuse to clean up the French capital following a build-up of 8000 tonnes of rubbish.

Members of parliament of the left hold placards and sing the Marseillaise, French national anthem (REUTERS)

Police “requisitioned” municipal workers on Thursday, saying that if they carried on with their protest against the pension reforms they would be prosecuted.

More than 70 per cent of the public are opposed to raising the retirement age, according to polls, and millions have turned up at protests.

Mr Macron’s centrist Renaissance alliance has 250 MPs so it needed to win over opposition politicians to reach 289 votes, or convince some to abstain to secure a majority.

The President has staked his reformist credentials on pensions reform, and failure risked turning him into a lame duck on domestic matters with four years left in his second term.