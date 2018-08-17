Boxing: Fury's father restrained as Wilder crashes Pianeta weigh-in

Tyson Fury's father had to be restrained after Deontay Wilder crashed the weigh-in for his fight against Francesco Pianeta on Friday.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (40-0) is in Belfast to witness the bout with a view to taking on the former IBF, WBA and WBO king, who only returned to the sport after a two-and-a-half-year absence in June, following a breakdown in talks with Anthony Joshua.

The American appeared after Fury tipped the scales at 18 stone, six pounds – over 18lbs lighter than he was at for his victory over Sefer Seferi in Manchester on June 9 – and entered into a shouting match with Fury's father, John, who had to be held back on the stage.

Fury (26-0) and Wilder then came face to face in the lobby of Europa Hotel in Belfast, shouting at one another in the centre of a huddle surrounded by reporters.

"I'm looking very forward to watching Tyson fight and seeing what he's gonna do," Wilder told BT Sport.

"He'd better take this guy very seriously. I know there's a big fight coming up between him and I, but this is the first and very important step for him. He must execute, he must complete the task and get the job done. If not, it all goes in vain."

Pianeta (35-4-1) weighed in at 16st, 2lbs and 10oz and asked Fury to pose for a selfie on stage following their face-off.