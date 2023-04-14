Further weakness as Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) drops 24% this week, taking one-year losses to 89%

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So we hope that those who held Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 89% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Nutex Health because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 53% in the last three months. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Nutex Health isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Nutex Health didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Nutex Health saw its revenue fall by 34%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 89% in a year tells the story. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Nutex Health shareholders are happy with the loss of 89% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 6.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 53%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nutex Health better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Nutex Health has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

