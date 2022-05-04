Further weakness as Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) drops 6.8% this week, taking one-year losses to 62%

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 62%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 2.5% higher than it was three years ago. Even worse, it's down 19% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 9.1% in the same time.

After losing 6.8% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because Nevro made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Nevro increased its revenue by 6.9%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 62% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Nevro in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 5.6% in the twelve months, Nevro shareholders did even worse, losing 62%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nevro better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Nevro , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Nevro is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

