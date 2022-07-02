Further weakness as Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) drops 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 15%

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. The Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) share price is down 15% in the last year. But that actually beats the market decline of 20%. Energy Vault Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The share price has dropped 48% in three months.

With the stock having lost 12% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Energy Vault Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

A Different Perspective

It's not great that Energy Vault Holdings shares failed to make money for shareholders in the last year, but the silver lining is that the loss of 15%, wasn't as bad as the broader market loss of about 20%. However, the problem arose in the last three months, which saw the share price drop 48%. The recent drop implies that investors are increasingly averse to the stock -- quite possibly due to a deterioration of the business. In times of uncertainty we usually try to focus on the long term fundamental business metrics. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Energy Vault Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

