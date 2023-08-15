Further weakness as BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) drops 42% this week, taking three-year losses to 90%

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 90%. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And over the last year the share price fell 72%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 84% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Since BioXcel Therapeutics has shed US$90m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

We don't think BioXcel Therapeutics' revenue of US$1,038,000 is enough to establish significant demand. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that BioXcel Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some BioXcel Therapeutics investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

BioXcel Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of just US$38m when it last reported (June 2023). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 24% per year, over 3 years. The image below shows how BioXcel Therapeutics' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.1% in the last year, BioXcel Therapeutics shareholders lost 72%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with BioXcel Therapeutics (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

