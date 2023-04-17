Further Upside For Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSE:USA) Shares Could Introduce Price Risks After 38% Bounce

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSE:USA) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 38% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 46% over that time.

Although its price has surged higher, Americas Gold and Silver may still be sending buy signals at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x, considering almost half of all companies in the Metals and Mining industry in Canada have P/S ratios greater than 2.8x and even P/S higher than 22x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Americas Gold and Silver Has Been Performing

Americas Gold and Silver certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Americas Gold and Silver's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 89%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 46% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 20% per year over the next three years. With the industry only predicted to deliver 12% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Americas Gold and Silver's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What Does Americas Gold and Silver's P/S Mean For Investors?

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Americas Gold and Silver's P/S close to the industry median. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

To us, it seems Americas Gold and Silver currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. When we see strong growth forecasts like this, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Americas Gold and Silver (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Americas Gold and Silver, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

