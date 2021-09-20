What further tests showed about Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s rib injury

Further tests on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s ribs showed no major structural damage, NFL Network reported Monday.

According to the report, X-rays were negative and Tagovailoa’s availability for the Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday will come down to “pain tolerance and functionality.”

Tagovailoa sustained the injury in the team’s 35-0 home loss to the Buffalo Bills after absorbing a hit from defensive end A.J. Epenesa on the second possession of the game. Tagovailoa, who finished 1 for 4 with 13 yards, was carted to the locker room and did not return.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not have an update on the severity of Tagovailoa’s injury immediately after the game, saying that the team was continuing to run tests.

Jacoby Brissett entered the game for Tagovailoa and faced similar duress throughout the afternoon. Brissett completed 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards, one interception and was sacked four times.

If Tagovailoa is unable to play against the Raiders, Brissett would likely be the starter with Reid Sinnett serving as the backup. The Dolphins would have to elevate or sign Sinnett from the practice squad to the active roster. Under NFL rules, practice squad players can be elevated to the active roster twice and revert o the practice squad without having to first clear waivers.

