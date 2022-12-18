Further Strikes now ‘inevitable’ and will ‘harm’ NHS, Government warned

(REUTERS)

Strikes across the health service are now inevitable and will do severe “harm” to the health service, the Government has been warned.

Despite warnings of the potential damage to health services across the country due to the dispute over pay, Sara Gorton, Unison’s head of health, said strikes are now unavoidable in the ambulance service.

She told BBC Breakfast: “No ambulance worker wants to be taking action, but at the moment it looks inevitable that this is going to go ahead next week.

“We would love to sit down and solve this. Health workers want to be part of the solution, trade unions want to be part of the solution to the staffing crisis in the NHS.

“We started this year with a request to Government to sit down and work with us to find ways to stop people leaving jobs in the NHS.

“They’ve been stubbornly ignoring us.”

Nurses are set to strike again on Tuesday after walking out last week. Ambulance workers will carry out their own picket on December 21 and 28.

Also speaking on Sunday, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation said the strikes will pose “risks” to patients.

Matthew Taylor said: “We’re in the middle of winter and we have a health service which, even on an ordinary day without industrial action, is finding it difficult to cope.

“So there are going to be risks to patients. There’s no question about that.

“And that’s why the leaders that I represent are calling on both the Government and the trade unions to try to find a way through.”