Furstinger double-double lifts New Mexico over Rice 79-69

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- After four years, Joe Furstinger nabbed his first double-double, leading New Mexico to a 78-69 victory over Rice on Tuesday night.

Coming off the bench, his 17 points and 12 rebounds were both career highs, while Troy Simons and Sam Logwood each added 15 as the Lobos (4-8) ended a four-game skid.

Connor Cashaw had 16 points before fouling out for the Owls (3-9) and Bishop Mency added 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Leading 47-42, New Mexico went on a 9-2 run early in the second half, with Chris McNeal hitting a shot clock-beating 3-pointer to spur the Lobos' surge. It was a five-point game with 5:23 to play after Malik Osborne had a 3-point play for the Owls but a 10-3 Lobos surge sealed it.

Dane Kuiper had 10 points and five assists for New Mexico and Osborne earned his first career double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Rice.

BIG PICTURE

Rice: After wrapping up its non-conference schedule this week, the Owls open Conference USA play next week with road games at Texas-San Antonio and UTEP. Rice has now lost five of six.

New Mexico: After losing eight of nine, the win gives the Lobos a chance to establish a little momentum with a winnable game up next against Prairie View before Mountain West play starts next week. The Lobos opened the season with consecutive wins before running into stronger competition.

KEY STATS

Two numbers jumped off the page in the first half as the Lobos owned a 10-0 advantage in second-chance points despite just a 5-2 edge in offensive rebounding. And New Mexico had a 29-10 advantage in bench scoring, with Furstinger scoring 10 of his points before the break.

UP NEXT

Rice is home for only the second time in the month on Friday against Texas State.

New Mexico continues a five-game home stand with a game Friday against Prairie View.