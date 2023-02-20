Furniture Market Sales to Top US$ 1.89 trillion by 2033, increasing steadily at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033 : Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·5 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Furniture: Over 50% Sales Accounted for by Wooden Furniture

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furniture sales reached a market valuation of US$ 1.11 trillion in 2022, with the global Furniture Market expected to reach US$ 1.89 trillion by the end of 2033, increasing steadily at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033, according to a new report by Persistence Market Research.

Furniture companies that prioritize modern designs are placing emphasis on innovation and are expanding their offerings to capture greater attention in the market. Customers are willing to pay more for high-quality, innovative, and unique products, which is why many companies are concentrating on producing premium furniture. To achieve this, businesses are investing heavily in research and development to create new products and market them as high-end items at competitive prices.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3203

When it comes to attracting more customers, the appearance and functionality of a product are key factors. For home furniture, people are looking for strong and high-quality items that complement the decor of their homes without overpowering them. Several furniture companies are offering customized products with modern and modified designs to boost the sales of their products.

Governments across the world are promoting the construction of environment-friendly buildings and interiors through incentives such as funding and tax benefits.

  • For example, as part of its commitment to reach net zero emissions, the U.K. government announced a funding of US$ 542 million for green construction projects in 2021.

Other countries are also offering incentives for the construction of green buildings. Such favorable government regulations are expected to boost the demand for green furniture over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • North America is estimated to account for 35.4% share of the global furniture market in 2023. Increasing construction activities in North America are likely to drive high demand for wooden home furniture.

  • Based on product type, home furniture is a leading segment in the market and is estimated to account for a market share of 65.6% in 2023.

  • Under material, wooden furniture is expected to account for 53.9% share of the global market in 2023.

“More people now are prepared to pay more for environment-friendly furniture products. This demonstrates a shift in people’s perceptions toward sustainability brought on by COVID-19, which continues to support the expansion of the furniture market. To capitalize on this trend, manufacturers are focusing on strengthening and expanding their product portfolios and production capacities through mergers & acquisitions, which is expected to further drive global demand for furniture, says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3203

Key Market Players

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the furniture market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include

  • Duresta Upholstery Ltd

  • Ashley home stores, Ltd.

  • Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

  • Muebles Pico

  • Valderamobili

  • Giovanni Visentin

  • Scavolini

  • Laura Ashley

  • Iola Furniture Ltd.

  • Nella Vetrina

  • Henredon Furniture Industries Inc. and more

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the global furniture market, covering global industry analysis for 2018 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033.

This research report provides compelling insights on the furniture market based on product, category, material, end use, and distribution channel, across all major regions of the world.

  • By Product:

  • Home Furniture (Living Room – Sofas, Loveseats, Recliners, Accent Chairs, Tables, TV & Media Furniture, Sets), (Bedroom – Beds, Wardrobes, Dressers & Chests, Nightstands, Makeup Vanities, Sets), ( Kitchen & Dining Room – Tables, Chairs, Sets, Stools, Storage Units), (Home Office- Desks, Chairs, Bookshelves, Sets),

  • Commercial Furniture (Desks & Tables, Chairs, Cabinets, Racks & Shelves, Other Outdoor Furniture)

  • By Category: ( Indoor, Outdoor)

  • By Material: ( Wood, Metal, Glass, Plastic, Other Materials)

  • By End Use: (Domestic, Commercial)

  • By Distribution Channel: ( B2B, B2C -Wholesalers/Distributors, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Multi-brand Stores, Departmental Stores, Independent Small Stores, Online Retailers, Others)

  • By Region: ( North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA))

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global furniture market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder sales, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in this market.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/3203

For additional information on how the global furniture market will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

About Consumer Goods Division at Persistence Market Research

The Consumer Goods team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs by offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the consumer goods industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. We provide end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. 
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh  
Persistence Market Research  
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • I'm a tiny home enthusiast and stay in small spaces around the world. This tube-shaped home in Europe is the coolest yet, with 6 features I've never seen

    From its tubular two-story shape to its smart tech and clever storage hacks, Insider's reporter was very impressed by her tiny home in Germany.

  • Joe Biden is running out of ammunition to fight the next oil crisis

    "To allow this drawdown to take place has put undue stress on American resources and limits our ability to respond to an oil market spike."

  • Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

    Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2023

    From flooring to lighting and kitchen colours, design experts weigh in on the top kitchen trends that we will see this year

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: GOBankingRates' Best CD Accounts of...

  • Ford and GM have more cars on lots than Toyota or Lexus as inventory remains scarce

    Auto dealers had more inventory in January than they did this time last year. That's good news for car-shoppers opting for certain brands.

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • 6 lavish homes built in the Prairie style

    It doesn’t hurt to look!

  • Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end

    The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said. That means GDP per capita in Europe's largest economy will be 2,000 euros lower it would otherwise have been, DIHK chief Peter Adrian told the "Rheinische Post". Industry makes up a higher share of the economy in Germany than in many other countries, and the sector is for the most part energy-intensive, meaning German companies have been especially hard hit by a surge in energy prices, which last year hit record highs in Europe.

  • Latin America Looks To Capitalize On Soaring Lithium Demand

    Latin America holds as much as 55.5% of global lithium reserves, making it a key region in global lithium supply chains

  • Sanitation company pays $1.5 million penalty for hiring children for 'hazardous' factory work like cleaning beef bone saws, officials say

    The Labor Department says multiple children suffered injuries, including chemical burns, while contracted for Packers Sanitation Services Inc.

  • China's new rules for offshore listings spark concern about lengthy approval process

    New rules laying out how Chinese companies can list outside mainland China will often mean getting a nod from several domestic government agencies, potentially making for a lengthy approval process, investment bankers say. On one hand, the rules provide clarity after a regulatory crackdown by Beijing since mid-2021 that has slowed U.S. listings by Chinese firms to a trickle. But where once - before the crackdown - there was very little in the way of regulatory requirements, there are now more hoops for companies to jump through.

  • Boomers, Not Just Gen Z, Want Remote & Flexible Jobs. Here's Why

    Younger workers and their older compatriots on the job may have a lot of disagreements but in the new post-pandemic world of work there's one thing they can agree on: work needs to be flexible, and it needs to be … Continue reading → The post Older Workers Want Jobs to Be Remote and Flexible appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • From 'quiet hiring' to 'rage applying,' here's the top workplace buzzwords of 2023 – and what they mean

    As the world adjusts to a new post-pandemic normal, our approach to work has changed too. Here are the new workplace buzzwords – and what they mean.

  • At job fairs in China, lower pay and fewer openings

    STORY: China is one of the world's last countries to return to something like a pre-COVID way of life...and one sign things are shifting are the hundreds of job fairs like this one in Beijing, many set to take place this month.It's a welcome sight for China's leaders after the economy saw its weakest performance in half a century last year... and bruising youth unemployment neared a peak of 20%.Job fairs are an efficient way for employers to reach out in China, where 1.4 billion people live.But some attendees weren't brimming with confidence about what's on offer.This 24-year-old, who was looking for a job in a hotel or property management, said he only hopes for a stable job and not high pay.One recruitment manager at the fair said competition for jobs was tough."We haven't met any job seekers who are demanding a lot in salary. Our main focus here today is to find those living nearby for some of the positions. And we’ll also try to match those who live nearby with some positions. There are a lot of people who are out of work due to the epidemic."Employment anxiety is also widespread.A survey of about 50,000 white-collar workers published on Thursday by Zhaopin, one of China's biggest recruiting firms, showed more than 47% of them were worried they may lose their jobs this year.Those working in consumer-facing jobs had higher job confidence than those in the manufacturing,which has been hit by sputtering demand for what China makes overseas... and a property market slump.After a disappointing report card last year......the outlook for China's economy in the year ahead isn't much better...... with the pain from stringent COVID rules lingering.Policymakers are expected to only aim for growth of about 5%, still below the blistering pre-pandemic pace China once enjoyed.

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Electricity grid delays sink plans for new fuel cell development centre

    One of Britain’s leading energy technology companies has been forced to shelve plans for a new development centre after being told it would take up to seven years to get connected to Britain’s power grid.

  • Slaughterhouse Cleaning Firm Fined After Officials Say More Than 100 Children Worked Dangerous Jobs

    Over 100 children were illegally employed to handle hazardous chemicals and equipment, leading some minors to suffer work-related injuries, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) said

  • Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in February

    We all know that February's big holiday is Valentine's Day. This year, it's time to find true love for your wallet and the best place to swoon over home items that won't break your heart (or bank...

  • Houzz Tour: Family Friendliness for a Manhattan Apartment (16 photos)

    Parents of two toddlers purchased this apartment in Manhattan knowing they would complete a big renovation. This included a full redo of the kitchen and bathrooms and adding new wood flooring throughout the home. They enlisted the help of interior designer Julia Mack, who helped them with the finishes,...