Furniture Market revenue to hit $785 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major furniture market players are Ashley Furniture Industries, Inter IKEA Group, Steelcase, Okamura Corporation, Herman Miller, Inc., Home Depot, Inc. La-Z-Boy, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing, Urban Office Interiors, Kohler CO, HNI Corporation, among others.

Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the furniture market which estimates the market valuation for furniture will cross US$ 785 billion by 2027. The swift technological advancements & innovations in the healthcare furniture industry will stimulate the business outlook in the market. Moreover, key trends, such as ergonomics, bariatrics, sustainability and safety of inputs, and cleanability, will further fuel the industry landscape.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highly impacted commercial & residential construction activities, resulting in a significant drop in the revenue generation. Additionally, the delivery of furniture items from China was postponed or interrupted due to difficulties in the production and shipping of goods due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several residential & commercial construction projects are at a standstill and it has also disrupted the normal pace of economic operations and affected various sectors including the industry.

Online distribution channel is poised to witness around 8.5% CAGR by 2027 in furniture market. The presence of several midsized & small domestic manufacturers along with the entry of e-commerce giants in the offline distribution segment indicates the importance of the offline business segment. For instance, in July 2019, Flipkart announced to establish a furniture experience center in India to compete with other e-commerce giants, such as Urban Ladder and Pepperfry, who have launched their offline experience studios to maximize revenues.

In 2020, Europe held over 25% share in furniture market size, since a quarter of the world’s furniture is produced in Europe. Germany, France, Poland and Italy are among the top 10 furniture manufacturers across the globe with over 10% share in global production and around 60% share in the European market. The EU flagship initiative, Industrial Policy launched within the Europe 2020 strategy will bolster the financial and regulatory benefits offered to the industry.

Some major findings of furniture market report include:

Increased sales from numerous retail shops owing to the rising spending capacity among middle-class consumers will enhance the significant application scope. In addition, the intense competition between e-commerce business and retail business will significantly support the business outlook in the market.





Several manufacturers are concentrating majorly on novel construction owing to the higher profitability achieved through new residential construction. India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia are providing market opportunities due to improved economic conditions and the growing population, fueling market expansion during the forecast period.





The preference for smaller homes and apartments owing to increasing land prices & rents will boost the market growth; hence, the demand for space saving, multi-functional, and smart furniture is supporting the industry development.





Government initiatives for safety enhancement in offices along with the desire for a better working atmosphere among employees are stimulating the commercial furniture market from remodeling services. Improved logistics & supply chain management is providing more furniture options to customers.





