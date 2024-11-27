Furman defeats Seattle 61-56

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cooper Bowser scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Furman beat Seattle 61-56 on Tuesday.

Bowser also had three blocks for the Paladins (7-0). Nick Anderson scored 12 points while going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Eddrin Bronson shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Paladins prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Brayden Maldonado led the way for the Redhawks (2-4) with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 13 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for Seattle. Malek Gomma also had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

