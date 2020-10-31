New furlough scheme: 80 per cent of wages will be paid during second lockdown, Boris Johnson has announced

The government is to restore furlough payments worth 80 per cent of wages for people unable to work during the new England-wide coronavirus restrictions, Boris Johnson has announced.

The second national lockdown will close pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops from Thursday until 2 December, and people will be advised to work from home if possible.

Prime minister Boris Johnson vowed to support business as he announced the new restrictions in a press conference at 10 Downing Street.

“I’m under no illusions about how difficult this will be for businesses which have already had to endure such hardship this year and I'm truly, truly sorry for that,” said Mr Johnson.

“And that's why we're going to extend the furlough system through November.

“The furlough scheme was a success in the spring, it supported people and businesses in a critical time.

“We will not end it. We will extend it further until December.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s original furlough scheme paid 80 per cent of wages up to a maximum of £2,500 a month, but was gradually wound down over the summer and was due to end today. The job retention scheme supported 9.6m jobs at a total cost of £47bn.

It was due to be replaced by a less generous Job Support Scheme to replace it, worth 49 per cent of wages or 67 per cent for employees of businesses forced to close in tier 3 areas.

