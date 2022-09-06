Furkan Korkmaz on incident vs. Georgia: ‘It was like a street fight’

Meanwhile, Korkmaz narrated the infamous incident differently than Shengelia. “It was like a street fight. There was no talk or conversation. People just came at us and were trying to attack us. Of course, we reacted and tried to defend ourselves – exactly what we are going to do as men. I also think it’s a security problem. But I don’t know if it’s a security problem or if they just showed tolerance to their players. We understand that they’re at home, but this is unacceptable. What happens on the court is fine, but we should talk more about what happens off the court,” Korkmaz told the media.

Source: BasketNews

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype