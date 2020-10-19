Furious Trump tells staff he’s ahead, denies campaign strain, says ‘Fauci’s a disaster’

President Donald Trump sought to reassure campaign staff in a Monday morning phone call that public polling is incorrect, his campaign is in the “best shape” it has ever been and he is going to win the election.

He also downplayed reports of strain among top campaign officials and showed anger against Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling him “a disaster,” and saying that more Americans would have died from the coronavirus if he had followed the advice of the top infectious disease expert who is a member of his coronavirus task force.

Waking up on the West Coast and reacting to coverage of his campaign in chaos, a furious Trump told his staff to keep working hard and not to read the newspaper in the home stretch.

“We’re going to win. I wouldn’t have said that three weeks ago,” said Trump of the time period in which he learned he had contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized. “Three weeks ago, two weeks ago, I don’t know, I wouldn’t have said it. It was tougher for me.”

Trump told aides that he feels better about where he is now than he did four years ago and denied that that there is a division between himself and party and campaign officials. He insisted from Las Vegas that his campaign was in the “best shape” that it had ever been in and he was happy with his leadership team.

Trump said his relationship with campaign manager Bill Stepien, who led the call, senior adviser Jason Miller and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel was “phenomenal.”

Responding to reports that those relationships were strained, he said, “It’s all bulls**t.”

Trump said that he is not displeased with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, either, and does not regret bringing the former North Carolina congressman on board. Trump was said to have been irritated with Meadows for portraying his health as less rosy than the comments by his physician when he was hospitalized.

“I love Mark Meadows. He’s the best thing that’s happened. The guy is fantastic,” Trump said on the call. “I have tremendous confidence. It was a great move. It took me two years to get him out of Congress.”

Trump did vent about one official during the call, Fauci, who he again criticized for advising against widespread mask-wearing early in the pandemic.

Fauci said in a Sunday evening appearance on “60 Minutes” that he was not surprised that Trump caught the coronavirus and was infuriated by an advertisement for the president’s reelection campaign that suggested he had endorsed Trump.

“People are tired of COVID. I have the biggest rallies I’ve ever had and we have COVID. People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it,” Trump said. “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots. These people. These people that have gotten it wrong.”

He added, “And yet we keep him. Every time he goes on television there’s always a bomb. But there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him. But Fauci’s a disaster.”