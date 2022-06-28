A furious Trump emerges

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A former White House aide testified about former President Donald Trump's furious outbursts as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Fifty people are dead after being found in an abandoned trailer in Texas. And a 101-year-old Nazi concentration camp guard was sentenced to prison.

Former White House aide offers explosive testimony on Jan. 6 attack

Trump knew there was an armed mob at his "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and he directed that mob to the U.S. Capitol, according to the explosive testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson's role gave her a close-up view of the events on Jan. 6, and she testified about what she heard from others during that time, including Trump's growing fury during his final days as president. Told he wasn't going to the Capitol following his rally on Jan. 6, Trump, sitting in the back of his SUV, reached forward and tried to grab the steering wheel. He later lunged at his security chief in an apparent attempt to choke him. "I'm the f---ing president. Take me to the Capitol now," Trump said, according to Hutchinson. More details from Hutchinson's testimony.

What happened today?

  • Trump's Jan. 6 speech: There was genuine concern in the White House over the 25th Amendment being invoked and removing Trump as president, which was part of how Trump was convinced to give a speech.

  • Trump threw his lunch. Furious after Attorney General Bill Barr announced in December 2020 that he found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Trump threw his lunch against the wall, according to Hutchinson.

  • Witnesses sitting for depositions for the Jan. 6 committee have received calls from former colleagues advising them about how they should testify before the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said, adding that the practice raises "very serious concerns."

👉 Miss Day 6? Trump knew mob was armed and dangerous, bombshell witness says. Trump reacts on Truth Social. Catch up here.

Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in before testifying before the House Select January 6 committee the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington.
Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in before testifying before the House Select January 6 committee the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington.

What everyone's talking about

Death toll rises to 51 after abandoned trailer found in Texas

At least 51 people are dead and several others remained hospitalized Tuesday after an abandoned tractor-trailer that was part of a suspected human smuggling operation was found in San Antonio, Texas, amid sweltering heat. Forty-six bodies initially were found in the trailer Monday and 16 people were hospitalized, authorities said. By Tuesday afternoon, the death toll had risen to 51. The passengers of the truck were suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said. There were no signs of water or working air conditioning in the truck. Keep reading.

Members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. Over a dozen victims were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals.
Members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. Over a dozen victims were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals.

Judge hands down 20 years in prison for Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The sentencing in New York was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how the power couple flaunted their riches and prominent connections to lure vulnerable girls as young as 14, and then exploit them. Prosecutors said Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial, sexually abused children hundreds of times, and couldn't have done so without the help of Maxwell, his longtime companion and onetime girlfriend. Keep reading.

A jury found Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's associate, guilty on 5 of 6 counts in a sex trafficking case.
A jury found Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's associate, guilty on 5 of 6 counts in a sex trafficking case.

Real quick

🌀 Hurricane season is here. There are 21 possible storms forecast in the Atlantic this year. Here's the list of storm namesWhat's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard jailed

A 101-year-old man believed to be a former concentration camp guard was convicted by a German court of being an accessory to 3,518 counts of murder. The man, identified only as Josef S., was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, according to The New York Times. He's believed to be the oldest living person to be tried on charges from the Holocaust era. Josef S. denied working as an SS guard at the camp and aiding and abetting the murder of thousands of prisoners. Keep reading.

The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A 101-year-old man has been convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison on Tuesday.
The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A 101-year-old man has been convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison on Tuesday.

