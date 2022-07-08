Furious Novak Djokovic blows kiss at Wimbledon hecklers

Molly McElwee
·4 min read
In this article:
Furious Novak Djokovic blows kiss at Wimbledon hecklers - Reuters
Novak Djokovic was involved in an angry spat with Wimbledon fans who heckled him during his semi-final victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie.

After completing a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Norrie on Centre Court to set up a potentially explosive final on Sunday against Nick Kyrgios, Djokovic turned to the crowd, glared and appeared to blow a kiss at the fans who had been trying to put him off while he was serving

The Serbian attempted to downplay his irritation afterwards, claiming he was gesturing "to somebody that was cheering for me", although his body language suggested otherwise. But he admitted the partisan British crowd did make it difficult to get past Norrie and book a place in his 32nd slam final.

"Look, it's never pleasant to have the whole stadium cheering for your opponent," he said. "Of course, it's something that I expected coming into the match. It was logical for that to happen because he's hometown hero, they wanted him to win. I knew what kind of environment I'm going into.

"But I felt like I was maintaining my focus pretty well considering. I sat down, wasn't playing well, feeling well, but somehow I managed to turn the match around. He was asking for the support of the crowd and he was getting it. It was not easy to close out the match for me... I felt a lot of pressure to serve it out."

Djokovic will no doubt have to contend with more boisterous supporters when he faces Kyrgios in the final on Sunday. The Australian is one of few players to have a winning record against six-time champion Djokovic, with two out of two victories in their previous ties, which we both played in 2017.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain - GETTY IMAGES
The pair have previously had a frosty relationship, especially when Kyrgios criticised Djokovic for hosting an ill-fated exhibition tournament with no social distancing during the height of the pandemic. It led Djokovic to say he had "no respect" for Kyrgios off the court, but things have changed since the latter's detention in Australia in January.

At the time, Kyrgios voiced public support for Djokovic when he was being deported and their relations have improved since. Kyrgios said it was now a budding "bromance", but Djokovic was not so sure.

"I don't know if I can call it a bromance yet, but we definitely have a better relationship than what it was probably prior to January this year," he said. "But when it was really tough for me in Australia, he was one of the very few players that came out publicly and supported me and stood by me. That's something I truly appreciate. So I respect him for that a lot.

"Honestly, as a tennis fan, I'm glad that he's in the finals because he's got so much talent. For the quality player that he is, this is where he needs to be, and he deserves to be."

The Australian revealed that he found out about his bye to the final, due to Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from their semi-final, over dinner on Thursday night. It rocked him so much that he only got one hour of sleep.

While Kyrgios was "disappointed" not to play Nadal, the prospect of a final against reigning champion Djokovic was "mouth-watering" - in part because of their history off the court.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird," Kyrgios said. "I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

"I felt like I was almost the only kind of player and someone to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at Australian Open. I feel like that's where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you. We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It's real weird. Actually, earlier in the week, he was like, 'Hopefully I'll see you Sunday'."

At 40th in the world, Kyrgios is the lowest ranked Wimbledon men's singles finalist since Mark Philippoussis (48) in 2003, but still believes he has "a chance".

"I feel like a reckless ball of energy. I want the final to come already.

"The one thing for sure, whether I win or lose on Sunday, I'm going to be happy," he said. "It's such a great achievement that I thought I'd never be a part of. Especially at 27, I feel this is, like, for me, I thought it was the later stages of my career. But I just never thought it would be right here. I have a chance."

