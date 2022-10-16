Furious Erik ten Hag confronts referee over disallowed Cristiano Ronaldo goal

James Ducker
·2 min read
Erik ten Hag - Furious Erik ten Hag confronts referee over disallowed Cristiano Ronaldo goal - PA
Erik ten Hag - Furious Erik ten Hag confronts referee over disallowed Cristiano Ronaldo goal - PA

Erik ten Hag ripped into the officials at the final whistle as the Manchester United manager fumed over Cristiano Ronaldo’s disallowed goal.

United were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Newcastle at Old Trafford but Ten Hag was left furious at the denial of what he felt was a perfectly legitimate goal in the 49th minute.

Ronaldo thought a free kick had been played short to Nick Pope by Fabian Schar outside his box and the Portugal striker took the ball away from the Newcastle goalkeeper before scoring into an empty net.

Yet referee Craig Pawson ruled that the ball was not in play and booked Ronaldo, a decision that infuriated Ten Hag as he made a beeline for the official at the end of the game.

“I don’t have a comment – everyone has seen it,” the United manager said. “Everyone has seen what happened today on the pitch. I don’t have a comment.”

Asked if he was angry at Pawson, Ten Hag added: “I shared that with them.”

Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, insisted Pawson had made the correct call and claimed his side were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty in the ninth minute when Callum Wilson tumbled under a challenge from Raphael Varane.

“It’s clear Fabi [Schar] wasn’t taking the kick. I don’t know if the referee had blown his whistle but for me it’s clear Nick was waiting to deliver the free-kick. It would have been a very difficult goal to swallow had that stood. For me it was clear the ball was not in play.

“It was a strong shout for a penalty [for Wilson]. He’s [Varane] caught the lad’s calf. I’ve seen them given on another day.”

United also had two penalty claims in the second half when Ronaldo went down under a challenge from Kieran Trippier and Jadon Sancho collapsed theatrically after a tackle by Sean Longstaff.

“I don’t have a comment on the referee’s performance,” Ten Hag said.

