Furious Demonstrators Swarm CNN Center in Atlanta

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

CNN Center, the cable network’s Atlanta headquarters, came under attack Friday night during protests over police brutality sparked by the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

A largely peaceful demonstration erupted near the downtown office building. Cops used pepper spray, and then some in the crowd were seen smashing windows and defacing the giant CNN sign with spray-paint. Down the street, a vehicle could be seen ablaze.

Amid concern that the crowd might breach the building, police began giving orders to disperse, with helmeted officers creating a blockade and distributing zip-ties in apparent preparation for mass arrests, according to CNN’s own reporting. As of 9 p.m., 11Alive was reporting three arrests.

The tense scene unfolded just hours after CNN found itself at the center of the story about protests in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died, pleading “I can’t breathe” while a police officer kneeled on his neck.

Reporter Omar Jimenez and members of his crew were arrested by state police while covering fiery demonstrations in the city—prompting the governor of Minnesota to issue a public apology.

“There is absolutely no reason something like this should happen. Calls were made immediately. This is a very public apology to that team. It should not happen,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a Friday news conference, adding that he took “full responsibility” for the early-morning incident. “I failed you last night in that.”





