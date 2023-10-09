Furious Dem Slams ‘Squad’ Members for ‘Repulsive’ Statements on Israel Attacks

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres called out his Democratic colleagues Reps. Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib for their statement on the recent attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants, who have killed more than 700 people in total over the past two days. Tlaib, a member of the so-called ‘Squad’ of progressive lawmakers, first issued a statement on the attacks that called Israel an “apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.” Tlaib also called for the U.S. to stop its funding for Israel, saying that as long as the U.S. provides “unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue.” Bush also called for the U.S. to halt funding to Israel. Torres called both statements “reprehensible and repulsive.” He also called for the U.S. to provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself from the attacks.

