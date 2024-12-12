Furious Ange Postecoglou lays into Timo Werner for ‘unacceptable’ performance

Timo Werner was substituted at half-time by Ange Postecoglou - AP/Scott Heppell

Ange Postecoglou criticised Timo Werner’s performance in Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League draw with Rangers as “unacceptable”.

Werner was replaced by goalscorer Dejan Kulusevski at half-time, following a miserable first 45 minutes that made Postecoglou furious.

“He wasn’t playing anywhere near the level he should,” said Postecoglou. “When you’ve got 18-year-olds [on the pitch], it’s not acceptable to me.

“I said that to Timo. He’s a senior international, he’s a German international. In the moment we’re in right now, it’s not like we’ve got many options. I need everyone to at least be going out there trying to give the best of themselves. His performance in the first half wasn’t acceptable.”

Werner is on loan at Tottenham from RB Leipzig and has been criticised for his performances by the club’s fans. Asked how Werner responded to the brutal assessment on Thursday night, Postecoglou said: “[I] don’t really know. It’s not really of great concern.

“We need everybody including him to be contributing. Because we don’t have the depth to leave people out if they’re performing poorly. We need them to play their part. Especially the senior guys. When I’m asking younger guys to do massive jobs, I expect a level of performance from some of the senior guys. And today wasn’t that.”

Kulusevski’s goal rescued a draw for Tottenham, who had fallen behind against Rangers and were indebted to goalkeeper Fraser Forster for a brilliant late save.

Postecoglou said: “We were not anywhere near our best, but in a period of games we’re grinding through with a depleted squad, asking players to get up week in, week out. In the context of that, it’s a good outcome.

“The subs made a difference and scored a good goal. A great save by Fraser gives us an important point. It is the result, what’s fair and unfair is for others to judge.”