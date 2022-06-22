Funny And Relatable Tweets About Pregnancy Cravings

Pregnancy involves a whole host of symptoms that can range from serious to borderline comical.

Toward the latter end of the spectrum is pregnancy cravings. Many expectant parents (and their partners) turn to Twitter to share the random foods and bizarre combinations they’ve found themselves suddenly wanting to devour.

We’ve rounded up some of the funniest and most relatable examples. Keep scrolling for 25 tweets about pregnancy cravings.

"Pregnancy is beautiful & natural" she typed at 4:30am, craving a Burger King Original Chicken Sandwich so badly she could kill a man. — Ash (an female) ⚪️ (@adult_mom) April 13, 2017

Weird pregnancy craving of the day: Chinese food and mashed potatoes. At the same time. — Claire Bidwell Smith (@clairebidwell) December 4, 2011

Note in breakroom next to Jello set out by pregnant co-worker: Craving everything cherry. Now hate everything cherry. Help yourself. — Jamie L. Reeves (@blondemomblog) July 16, 2009

Some pregnant women crave fruit or chocolate. My wife ate a whole rack of ribs. It was like watching a starving lion tear through a gazelle. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 12, 2013

Satisfying a pregnancy craving is basically an orgasmic experience. Fight me. — 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) February 3, 2020

Pregnancy craving-

I have the overwhelming urge to make a beautiful angel hair pasta dish with garlic butter shrimp.



Hubs and I are both allergic to shrimp and shellfish.



The baby is trying to kill me. — Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) December 8, 2018

So far my only weird pregnancy cravings are alcohol and being less pregnant. — Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) November 19, 2015

Due to an unfortunate pregnancy craving, my husband and children have renamed me. I now answer to "Cheeto." — Hillary Leonard (@thehilljean) April 27, 2014

My wife: I don’t really get pregnancy cravings.



Also my wife: pic.twitter.com/oaginf42p8 — Chris Ballinger (@ballingerfamily) March 17, 2021

My pregnancy cravings crazy 😩 The baby wants some of that candy from jimmy neutron — a (@Ahsotn) January 23, 2019

Rapunzul was named for the greens her mother craved in pregnancy. I used the same logic in naming my boys Slider and Margarita. — Ann Imig (@annimig) April 4, 2010

I've been a good pregnant wife though. I haven sent #husbae out on any late night craving runs.



Mostly because he would laugh at me lol — dara mathis (@TrulyTafakari) January 25, 2016

Why tf does my pregnancy craving right now have to be mint tums 🥴MINT TUMS. — kaylaaa 🍒 (@kayla_Bryant96) December 28, 2021

Pregnancy cravings:



Me: “I’ve been craving this a lot lately. Better stock up.”



*Gets home from the store and immediately stops craving the thing you just stocked up on* — Ohio Momma 🤱🏼🤰🏼 (@ClevelandMomma) May 27, 2019

With pregnancy, the more unavailable… the stronger the cravings.



Not me craving Icheku (tamarind) by 7am and after hubby finally bought it, I gratefully patted it and went back to sleep. I’m sorry boo, it’s the availability for me🤧🤦🏽‍♀️. — Dr Chioma Nwakanma (@DrZobo) February 18, 2022

Pregnant wife: I’m craving Rice

*5mins later*

Pregnant wife: I want Beans not Rice



Me: pic.twitter.com/0JiYdyUT9N — Violence🇬🇧 (@iamdasilva___) April 25, 2021

These pregnancy cravings got me crazy!The baby said it want vengeance — a (@Ahsotn) January 28, 2020

Me at 15 weeks: pregnancy “cravings” are just an excuse to eat whatever you want & not feel guilty



Me at 36 weeks: if I don’t get a McDouble with no pickles & a medium fry with ketchup that has pepper in it I will give birth right the fuck now in front of god & everyone — itsLeviOsa⚯͛ (@itsleviOsa934) January 31, 2019

my girl’s pregnancy cravings turned me into a uber eats delivery boy — #thePhaRaOhSreturn (@CJFLY_) September 21, 2020

I didn't realize how much I liked mango until I was standing over the sink, juice dripping down my arms, devouring one. #pregnancycraving — Carla TheBubblelush (@TheBubblelush) June 19, 2015

1671: midwife Jane Sharp wrote about unusual pregnancy cravings & women who have "longed to bite off a piece of their Husbands Buttocks." — Whores of Yore (@WhoresofYore) May 31, 2017

pregnant women be like



" I'm craving fried water " tf😂🤣😂 — SigmaBruv (@sigmabruv) April 30, 2021

I am having all the cravings today.



I want cheetos.

And rare steak.

And poutine.

And whiskey over ice.



Don't tell my midwife about that last one. — Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) December 30, 2018

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

