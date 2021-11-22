Have a funny photo of your kid freaking out with Santa? Please share!

While many of us are excited about the idea of having our kids chat in person with Santa again this year, there’s photographic proof out there that not all kids enjoy the experience.

And to be honest, those photos — the screaming kid sitting in an oddly-dressed stranger’s lap but reaching desperately for the safety of his mother’s arms — those photos really are the best. (Are we terrible to be entertained by these? Yes? Well, so be it.)

If your kids have been traumatized by the well-meaning Jolly Old Elf, we’d love to see the photos. And with your blessing, we’d love to reprint them as part of a story a little later in December.

Please send your photos and a brief explanation of the trauma to ask@newsobserver.com by Friday, Dec. 10.