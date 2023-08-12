Funny, industrious, honest and kind – it’s time to look at Fergie in a whole new light

'In her own chatty way, Fergie finds a place to laugh at her recent diagnosis,' writes Money-Coutts

It’s not the sort of revelation you’d expect from a duchess, but then this is no ordinary duchess. Last week, the Duchess of York declared that she’s named her breast “Derek”. Her left breast, to be specific, because that’s the one that’s been reconstructed following her breast-cancer diagnosis earlier this summer. “He’s very important because he saved my life,” she told her chum Sarah on their podcast. “Why did you name it Derek?”, Sarah asks. “It just made me laugh,” replies Fergie, “and I now have a perky friend with me all the time, protecting me with his shield of armour.”

Fergie goes on to say how grateful she is to the doctors and nurses who helped her, before adding that, “Poor Eric on the right is feeling rather sad, because he’s not as perky as Derek on the left, but whatever. I’ll get Eric balanced.” And that’s probably enough for now about the duchess’s breasts.

But isn’t that rather wonderful? I’ve seen a bit of carping online that such a divulgence is “tacky”, “an overshare” and “typical attention-seeking”, but, having listened to the episode in question, I think it’s a wholly positive approach to a difficult subject. I wouldn’t necessarily recommend it if you more normally listen to Melvyn Bragg discuss obscure medieval kings, but in her own chatty way, Fergie finds a place to laugh at her recent diagnosis, and I’m full of admiration for those who can find a grain of humour at such moments. Take away the duchess label for a second and she’s a 63-year-old woman managing to joke about having had cancer. If you think that’s attention-seeking, then I humbly suggest you see a doctor, too.

'Take away the duchess label for a second and she’s a 63-year-old woman managing to joke about having had cancer,' writes Money-Coutts

In the past couple of years, there’s been a bit of talk about the “rehabilitation” of the duchess, which feels a mite patronising. She’s hardly been in prison or drying out. But she has certainly been more visible after years of, well, being less so.

She sat with the Royal family at the late Queen’s funeral; she jointly inherited her corgis; rumour has it that she’s been invited to Balmoral this summer. And she’s still grafting; her second Mills & Boon novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, was released earlier this year and went straight into the bestseller lists. Tea Talks, her podcast, launched not long after that.

I met her at a book event last year and was very touched by her warmth.

Story continues

There I was, standing in a glassy boardroom, waiting for my moment with the duchess beside an author friend who’s writing a book about fertility.

Along came Fergie, and somehow the conversation turned to my pal’s book and her own fertility struggles, at which point Fergie asked if she’d spoken to a certain consultant and insisted she must, that she would fish out his details and give them to her.

Behind her, the Mills & Boon marketing team hovered awkwardly, presumably wishing the duchess would stop talking to my friend about her ovaries and move on. But she continued consoling. In the end, the event started late because she’d been so insistent about finding the consultant’s details. It was an unforgettable kindness.

The Duchess has also been promoting her podcast, Tea Talks

I’m not saying there haven’t been questionable decisions in the past. Let’s not discuss toes or husbands or dodgy sheikhs. But, come on, there can be few among us who haven’t done faintly embarrassing things on holiday – too much rosé, a bit of risqué behaviour on a sunbed. You know how it is. I once leapt into a friend’s Provençal ­swimming pool wearing not many clothes, forgetting that various wedding guests were still standing around it, enjoying her wedding reception. Fortunately, there wasn’t a paparazzo lens trained on me at the time.

She’s paid some penance for her decisions. There was the “Duchess of Pork” label, and an unscientific survey that once declared that “82 per cent would rather sleep with a goat than Fergie!” Andrew Morton called her “an over-excited Labrador”. You’re made of tough stuff if you’ve been publicly compared to a pig, a goat and a dog and yet can still make self-­deprecating jokes.

You get plenty of these in her podcast, Tea Talks, which is essentially a couple of old friends having a natter over a cuppa. At one point, Fergie discusses her guilt at being perceived as lazy, and jokes about the telephone ringing at home. “Is the duchess there?” “No, the duchess is asleep,” she says, gravely mimicking a royal housekeeper. “No, she’s not! The duchess is in a meeting!

Sarah Ferguson has released her second Mills & Boon novel, A Most Intriguing Lady

The duchess is working! She’s taking the dogs for a walk! She’s anything but sleeping,” Fergie says, giggling at this idea of herself as slovenly. She’s no longer a member of the Royal family, but, in some ways, I wonder whether this funny, industrious, eye-poppingly honest former member isn’t now the best advert for them – a so-called “black sheep” who’s shrugged it all off and carried on, and who’s remained deeply loyal to the Firm despite what it has cost her.

Compare this roll-your-sleeves-up-and-get-on-with-it attitude to the Sussexes in California, who haven’t, as far as I’m aware, ever made a single self-deprecating joke. Instead, they’ve used every platform available to them to grumble and moan about their perceived mistreatment. In a crowded field, the most excruciating moment of their Netflix documentary, for me, was when Meghan paraphrased a text message sent to her by Beyoncé.

“She admires my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break ­generational curses that need to be healed,” she tells her husband, who solemnly replies, “Well said.” Even the dog looks embarrassed at that bit. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather a duchess who can poke fun at her own breasts.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.