Funny Father's Day Cards 2020 For These Tough Times

Between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and protests against police brutality, you might have forgotten that Father’s Day this year is on June 21.

Though the somewhat symbolic holiday might seem trivial in relation to everything going on in the world right now, it’s more important than ever to celebrate the dads and father figures in your life right now and bring them some joy.

This is especially true if you haven’t seen your dad in person in a while — and don’t know when you’ll be able to see them next. So why not send dear old dad a thoughtful card that’ll bring a smile to his face?

We could all use a little bit of laughter right now. Fortunately, there are plenty of Etsy shops featuring Father’s Day cards that push the envelope. Whether it’s poking fun at his dad jokes, a spin on his favorite pop culture reference or a little social distancing humor, you’ll find the perfect handmade card for your dad this Father’s Day.

If you’re worried your card won’t arrive in time for you to write in it and mail it to dad, there are plenty of print-at-home cards for Father’s Day on Etsy, too.

For Father’s Day cards that are a little less silly and a little more special, Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson suggests turning to personalized wooden cards and plantable seed cards. Both styles are expected to be big this year.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few handmade Father’s Day cards to get on Etsy so you can celebrate dad on his big day.

"6 Feet Apart" Father's Day Card

Find it for $5 on Etsy.

"The Mandolorian" Father's Day Card

Find it for $4 on Etsy.

"Rarest of Them All" Father's Day Card

Find it for $6 on Etsy.

"Cancelled Sports" Father's Day Card

Find it for $5 on Etsy.

"New Dad" Fathers Day Card

Find it for $6 on Etsy.

"Tiger King" Father's Day Card

Find it for $5 on Etsy.

Plantable Father's Day Card

Find it for $5 on Etsy.

"Thanks For Always Being There" Father's Day Card

Find it for $3 on Etsy.

"Best Dad In The Universe" Wooden Father's Day Card

Find it for $13 on Etsy.

"Golfing" Fathers Day Card

Find it for $5 on Etsy.

"Dad I Turned Out Perfect" Father's Day Card

Find it for $7 on Etsy.

"First" Father's Day

Find it for $3 on Etsy.

"Dragon Ball" Father's Day Card

Find it for $4 on Etsy.

"Funny As You Think You Are" Father's Day Card

Find it for $5 on Etsy.

"Toilet Paper" Father's Day Card

Find it for $4 on Etsy.

