The Funniest Tweets About Working From Home With Your Significant Other

Working from home with your partner during a pandemic is both a blessing and a curse.

On the upside, you get to eat lunch together, canoodle near the coffeemaker without getting a call from human resources and see what your boo looks like when they’re in work mode.

On the other hand, you also have to put up with your partner’s annoying habits (incessant throat-clearing, anyone?) while you’re trying to work, fight for the quiet spot in the house and avoid getting caught doing something embarrassing in the background of their Zoom meetings.

Below, we’ve rounded up 23 hilarious and accurate tweets about what it’s really like to WFH alongside your S.O. day after day.

Spouse who worked in an office before quarantine: Working from home is great, it’s like a vacation!



Spouse who worked from home before quarantine: EVERYONE GET THE HELL OUT OF MY OFFICE — SpacedMom (@copymama) May 5, 2020

Pro-tip for couples suddenly working from home together: Get yourselves an imaginary coworker to blame things on. In our apartment, Cheryl keeps leaving her dirty water cups all over the place and we really don't know what to do about her. — Molly Tolsky (@mollytolsky) March 16, 2020

Every husband in the background of a Zoom conference. pic.twitter.com/eMfnRO7q01 — Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) April 2, 2020

My wife and I are both working from home.



She microwaved fish.



Time to alert HR. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 2, 2020

I’ve been working from home for five years, my husband has been doing it for two weeks and everyday he wakes up early, showers and gets fully dressed. Will someone please tell him he’s doing it wrong and that he’s supposed to stay in his pajamas all day and hate himself — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 24, 2020

My wife is also working from home now and she likes to whisper everything she types. So that’s fucking great. — David Hughes (@david8hughes) March 20, 2020

My husband has finally given up on the notion that he will be able to have an uninterrupted conference call when his coworkers heard me belting out “I’m Every Woman” and has moved his office to the basement. — Nonchalant Charlotte (@jellybnbonanza) July 1, 2020

A funny thing about quarantining is hearing your partner in full work mode for the first time. Like, I’m married to a “let’s circle back” guy — who knew? — Laura Norkin (@inLaurasWords) March 19, 2020

My partner was on a call working from home and I tried to crawl behind her so as not to disturb BUT I DIDNT REALISE YOU COULD SEE THE FLOOR BEHIND HER AND ALL OF HER CO-WORKERS WATCHED ME DRAG MYSELF ALONG THE CARPET — GRACE (@GraceGarde) March 31, 2020

Boss: What are you working on?



Me: Trying not to aggravate my wife in my 4th month of working from home.



Boss: Okay I’ll check again with you next week. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) July 14, 2020

The worst part of working from home is having my wife hear all the work jargon I use. I told someone I'd be "out of pocket this afternoon." She asked me what that meant and I told her I literally have no idea. — Das Skoogeth (@Skoog) July 9, 2020

Me: I might be working from home, but I'm keeping things professional.



Wife: Can we have this conversation outside of the blanket fort?



Me: No. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 19, 2020

Now that my boyfriend is working from home I've asked we liven things up by pretending we're having an office affair. Gonna put the cat in a little shirt and tie so we can abruptly stop kissing when he walks in and look guilty. — Fern Brady (@FernBrady) March 20, 2020

working from home with ur partner is basically not speaking for 7 hours and then shouting, "we could preserve lemons" across the apartment at 4:15 PM — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) March 24, 2020

Coughed and the wife, also working from home, broke out the tape measure to make sure I was six feet away. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 19, 2020

“We’re not gonna survive this.”



—Me and my boyfriend, not about #coronavirus but about working from home together. — EJ Samson (@ejsamson) March 13, 2020

My husband and I are both working from home and he's just sent round a memo about a total ban on office relationships. — Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) March 19, 2020

My husband has been working from home for 6 weeks. I've learned that he basically gets paid to be in meetings. Speak in meetings, meet with other people about their last meeting, and have meetings to plan for the next meeting. 😬🥱😧 — Adrienne Barnes (@AdrienneNakohl) May 5, 2020