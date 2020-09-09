The Funniest Tweets About Working From Home With Your Significant Other

Kelsey Borresen

Working from home with your partner during a pandemic is both a blessing and a curse. 

On the upside, you get to eat lunch together, canoodle near the coffeemaker without getting a call from human resources and see what your boo looks like when they’re in work mode.

On the other hand, you also have to put up with your partner’s annoying habits (incessant throat-clearing, anyone?) while you’re trying to work, fight for the quiet spot in the house and avoid getting caught doing something embarrassing in the background of their Zoom meetings

Below, we’ve rounded up 23 hilarious and accurate tweets about what it’s really like to WFH alongside your S.O. day after day. 

