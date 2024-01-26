The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Jan. 20-26)

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our day with their brilliant and succinct wit. And although the platform has rebranded to X, their humor lives on.

Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up their hilarious musings. Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women, and then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets of the Week newsletter.

hey sorry for being so anxious earlier i had no idea everything would be fine — clare (@sadderlizards) January 23, 2024

me and my girls at the end of a night out pic.twitter.com/XtzAcGAg78 — limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) January 23, 2024

(trying to relate to gen Z coworker) you really ate up that powerpoint presentation jenna



(remembering i have constructive criticism) but you left one crumb on the HR policies & resources deck — lauren (@Very__Regular) January 23, 2024

I love joining a class action lawsuit. Hell yeah I've been wronged. Justice needs to be served. A surprise check for $26 in 6 years will make it right — alexandra (@bigmoodenergy) January 23, 2024

The perfect way to kidnap me doesn’t exi- pic.twitter.com/EHFYoZuFCk — meghan (@deloisivete) January 25, 2024

“i’m my own worst enemy” i think you’re overestimating how often your worst enemy would buy you lattes and candy bars — chase (@_chase_____) January 22, 2024

white people correctly pronouncing pho pic.twitter.com/XwH3HuN1Aq — bailey moon (@Baileymoon15) January 21, 2024

Sliding a baby $5 to make it smile at me in front of my boyfriend — helena (@freshhel) January 22, 2024

for a while whenever my bf refused to wake up i accused him of being gay for the sandman. so now when i shake him in the mornings sometimes he just mutters “im not gay” — sophia (@pastoralcomical) January 22, 2024

I miss being able to study with complete focus for hours. Now I read one sentence and check my phone to see if penguins have legs or just feet — Jenni (@hashjenni) January 23, 2024

Whew, call me a Boeing 737 cause I’m barely holding it together — Amy A (@lolennui) January 24, 2024

It’s so sad when you have to tell the person you love that you’ve already seen the post they’re showing you — meggy (@dogmatic_shorty) January 24, 2024

Weather app: dress for the 20’s today

Me: pic.twitter.com/KinGzLhDcv — Midge (@mxmclain) January 22, 2024

I can tell how rich you are by how hard it is to find your kitchen garbage — Katie D (@KatieDeal99) January 21, 2024

hairstylist never give you the scrunchy back that be on yo hair when you get there like girl i need that 🙄 — kb (@klyynnnb) January 20, 2024

just saw a 9 year old on tiktok using drunk elephant moisturizer and it reminded me that when i was 9 my favorite hobby was putting ants on tortilla chips and eating them. i used to eat too much grass and throw up like a dog — a beautiful woman 💕✨👄🦷 (@full_legal_name) January 21, 2024

oh my gods what an annotation pic.twitter.com/XFtMHn1khR — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) January 20, 2024

I refuse to be controlled by a calendar so happy birthday to me today — h2Hoe💆🏾♀️ (@ghizeee) January 24, 2024

so you’re telling me he got suspended for……..cheating https://t.co/g9jfieAECQpic.twitter.com/eDQTkhJ7EZ — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) January 23, 2024

Adults should not be twins. Being twins is for children. — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) January 22, 2024

i am 25 minutes late https://t.co/jeJeSE5oJh — chrissy (@chrissychlapp) January 23, 2024

my face before 9 year old me tell my mom i need a poster board and markers at 9pm on a school night pic.twitter.com/3yxGkWWZX0 — MK (@adoreanise) January 24, 2024

thinking ab how the gym is basically a silent disco — 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚏𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚖𝚊𝚖𝚒 (@lilmanifestinbb) January 22, 2024

Miss Amtrak wake UP airplanes are over it's time to make some big moves babe I'm talking beautiful trains beautiful beautiful trains — raina (@quakerraina) January 22, 2024

Not saying anything during the entire zoom meeting and then saying “bye everybody” enthusiastically at the end >>>>>>>>>>> — NIQUE B. 💕 (@Niquebrooks22) January 24, 2024

BiC marketing team smart as fuck for this pic.twitter.com/p1qhvH5um7 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 23, 2024

I only know what season it is according to the candy aisle at Target. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) January 25, 2024

Idk anything about Dune but from this poster it looks like it's about a giant chihuahua chasing some tiny people. pic.twitter.com/7hsuKUnoYu — Emily Haswell (@myemtv) January 25, 2024

Professionalism sucks i wanna put "<3" in my emails — 𝑆 (@leoninethings) January 23, 2024

Related...