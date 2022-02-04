The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)

Kids may say the darndest things, but parentstweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Coaxing one piece of costume jewelry at a time off my toddler as she sighs and weeps like a disgraced aristocrat pawning her jewels to save the family estate — Kaitlyn Greenidge (@surlybassey) January 31, 2022

4yo: Mom found this house and no one was home there, so we just went in.



Him: You... just went in?



4yo: Yeah. Just looked around at their stuff.



(A museum. I took them to a museum.) — Renée Agatep (@GoingByRenee) January 29, 2022

I woke up, saw my toddler’s shadow, and predicted 6 more cups of coffee. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 2, 2022

I told my 6 yo we were having sandwiches for dinner. He told me he did too much homework to be eating a sandwich for dinner.



💀💀💀🤣🤣😂 — Mom | Sleep & Wellness (@themultiplemom) February 2, 2022

Sorry I’m late for work. The sidewalks were lava again



-my 5yo if she had a job — Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) February 2, 2022

I just want to have the confidence of my kid answering “I know, I know” before immediately forgetting what I just said. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) January 30, 2022

You can spend five minutes trying to fish the egg shell out of the pancake batter, or, and hear me out, you can leave it and tell your kids it’s good luck to get the pancake with the eggshell — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) January 30, 2022

parenting is hard but so rewarding! like this morning I told my three year old “I love you honey” and she looked up at me with her sweet little face and said “I don’t love you. i only love daddy, and dinosaurs.” — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) February 2, 2022

Parenthood is mostly wanting to sleep. But before you can, you have to make sure other people who never want to sleep fall asleep. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) February 3, 2022

Babies love to sweep everything off the tray of their high chair onto the ground while yelling at everyone in sight, like tiny angry police captains from crime shows. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) February 1, 2022

*Joins Facebook moms group for support. Stays for the fights. — MommyCocktail (@MommyCocktail) January 31, 2022

kids are oblivious to everything but let ‘em find a takeout bag in the trash: WHEN DID YOU GO TO MCDONALDS?????????? — LibertyLayne (@LibertyLayne01) February 3, 2022

“Why did I even have a birthday then?!”



-my 5yo upon learning he would not immediately begin kindergarten — uri5el (@zebrasyndicate) January 31, 2022

My son's friend took out the garbage for me because he "noticed it was full."



Looks like I do have a favorite child. — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) February 1, 2022

my kids, who HATE mushrooms, onions, and celery just ate the veggie pot pie i made chock-full of them…



lesson number 156: kids are full of shit — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) January 30, 2022

When grandpa asked my 4yo what he wanted to be when he grew up, I was not expecting the answer to be “a cat” — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) January 30, 2022

My 14 yo just told me I was embarrassing her. We were the only two people in the room.



Parenting achievement unlocked. — Upside Dad (@UpsideDad) February 3, 2022

parenting involves spending a lot more on phone chargers than i had anticipated — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) February 1, 2022

My kids finding Cotton Eyed Joe on Alexa and declaring it a new favorite must be some karmic recalibration for my past life bullshit. — CynicalTherapist (@CynicalTherapi1) February 2, 2022

7 told me today that my hair looks like I have "thousands of spiderwebs" coming out of my head, how's your day going? — AparnaRC (@Wordesse) January 31, 2022

Parents be like, “No you can’t have candy for breakfast!” and then give them lucky charms instead.

It’s my husband. He’s the parent. — Satirical Mommy (@SatiricalMommy) January 31, 2022

I should have known I was in for a rough afternoon when my child described her drink as “too soggy.” — Evangeline Provost (@evangeline_dawn) February 1, 2022

Child (10): Why do people like to eat chili in the winter?

Child (8): Because they’re cold and then they can fill their blankets with farts. — DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) February 3, 2022

can u believe its only 10:20a? this is to people w a child in their house — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 30, 2022

