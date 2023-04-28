The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (April 22-28)

Caroline Bologna
·4 min read
The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (April 22-28)

Kids may say the darndest things, but parentstweet about them in the funniest ways. Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

Related...