Here Are The Funniest Tweets From Just This Weekend
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
don’t buy any records off temu guys pic.twitter.com/mx1UsZUfNW
— captain brian (@quebecween) March 2, 2024
Scooby Gang: GASP KATE MIDDLETON?! pic.twitter.com/wVQY0abTg9
— Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 1, 2024
“plans canceled? Aww i really wanted to go maybe next time...” pic.twitter.com/2YkY0VTEdJ
— ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 2, 2024
Me after telling everyone I’m busy pic.twitter.com/9I0ZqMkf0I
— ☆ Angelita ☆ (@pyschodior) March 2, 2024
dalé parton https://t.co/ZvlViRn1mH
— Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) March 3, 2024
She started to bend over into that twerk and remembered very quickly where she was. 😂 https://t.co/m820oWkAFj
— FRANCE. (@yourbaldmother) March 2, 2024
AMERICA, https://t.co/nYwE4567RU
— ✨ ayo’s other wife ✨ (@pvssyvsworld) March 3, 2024
this mf was an asshoIe😭 https://t.co/GWuqsG2JqF
— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 2, 2024
that one guy sitting in the front seat https://t.co/9ESB8l0jLl pic.twitter.com/yHP4no2ywS
— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 1, 2024
I’m not sure what its relationship status has to do with anything https://t.co/hhBifJcNIU
— Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) March 1, 2024
hibernating because if I’m eating 4 pieces of salmon, I’m clearly a kodiak brown bear. https://t.co/HxSXq7qMNW
— 𝕽𝖎𝖓 (@___nire_) March 2, 2024
accidentally sent my friend the same tiktok she already sent me days ago that i haven’t replied to yet pic.twitter.com/TiQvCTpJ8H
— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) March 1, 2024
Definitely enough to report the transaction as fraudulent https://t.co/6hWjYSduVC
— Hercules (@kNo_Mercy) March 2, 2024
I'm not even tryna be mean, but I need you to go to hell https://t.co/88cvrbwEH2
— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) March 2, 2024
here is a good one i recommend https://t.co/8Rwar5UOYk pic.twitter.com/HanJciphvE
— shauna mcguire (@duckbldg) March 1, 2024
realizing it wasn’t that bad i was just overstimulated pic.twitter.com/8fRjCENkCY
— tat 🪲 (@heluvstat) March 2, 2024
when your body naturally wakes you up at 7am on a weekend pic.twitter.com/mKeRM1dgMn
— Jenni (@hashjenni) March 2, 2024
