Here Are The Funniest Tweets From Just This Weekend

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

don’t buy any records off temu guys pic.twitter.com/mx1UsZUfNW — captain brian (@quebecween) March 2, 2024

Twitter: @quebecween

Scooby Gang: GASP KATE MIDDLETON?! pic.twitter.com/wVQY0abTg9 — Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 1, 2024

Hanna-Barbera / Twitter: @tinymallet

“plans canceled? Aww i really wanted to go maybe next time...” pic.twitter.com/2YkY0VTEdJ — ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 2, 2024

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @Whotfismick

Me after telling everyone I’m busy pic.twitter.com/9I0ZqMkf0I — ☆ Angelita ☆ (@pyschodior) March 2, 2024

@emrata / Twitter: @pyschodior

Twitter: @sundownmotel

She started to bend over into that twerk and remembered very quickly where she was. 😂 https://t.co/m820oWkAFj — FRANCE. (@yourbaldmother) March 2, 2024

Twitter: @yourbaldmother

The CW / Twitter: @pvssyvsworld

this mf was an asshoIe😭 https://t.co/GWuqsG2JqF — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 2, 2024

Twitter: @kirawontmiss

that one guy sitting in the front seat https://t.co/9ESB8l0jLl pic.twitter.com/yHP4no2ywS — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 1, 2024

Twitter: @kirawontmiss

I’m not sure what its relationship status has to do with anything https://t.co/hhBifJcNIU — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) March 1, 2024

Twitter: @mattgreencomedy

hibernating because if I’m eating 4 pieces of salmon, I’m clearly a kodiak brown bear. https://t.co/HxSXq7qMNW — 𝕽𝖎𝖓 (@___nire_) March 2, 2024

Twitter: @___nire_

accidentally sent my friend the same tiktok she already sent me days ago that i haven’t replied to yet pic.twitter.com/TiQvCTpJ8H — Invis🧜‍♀️ (@invis4yo) March 1, 2024

Twitter: @invis4yo

Definitely enough to report the transaction as fraudulent https://t.co/6hWjYSduVC — Hercules (@kNo_Mercy) March 2, 2024

Twitter: @kNo_Mercy

I'm not even tryna be mean, but I need you to go to hell https://t.co/88cvrbwEH2 — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) March 2, 2024

Twitter: @SomaKazima

here is a good one i recommend https://t.co/8Rwar5UOYk pic.twitter.com/HanJciphvE — shauna mcguire (@duckbldg) March 1, 2024

Twitter: @duckbldg

realizing it wasn’t that bad i was just overstimulated pic.twitter.com/8fRjCENkCY — tat 🪲 (@heluvstat) March 2, 2024

Zac Efron / Twitter: @heluvstat

when your body naturally wakes you up at 7am on a weekend pic.twitter.com/mKeRM1dgMn — Jenni (@hashjenni) March 2, 2024

FOX / Twitter: @hashjenni

