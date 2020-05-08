The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (May 2-8)

Caroline Bologna
HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

'I Am Sorry Ben'

Author: Zachary Age: 8 Click here to read the full note

'Don't Tease People About Their Skin Color'

Author: Kaia Age: 5 Click here to read the full note

I Need Cash Now

Author: Reddit user mase_in_mass's daughter Click here to read the full note

Time For A New Pen

Author: Evelyn Age: 9 Click Here To Read The Full Note

How To Cook A Turkey

Author: Anna Age: 7 Click Here To Read The Full Note

Sister In My House

Author: Jonathan Age: 2nd grade Click Here To Read The Full Kid Note

I Made A Blob

Author: Reddit user rcv27's little sister Click here to read the full note

Dear So-Called Tooth Fairy

Author: Carlos Age: 9 Click Here To Read The Full Note

A Math Homework Mystery

Author: Ben Age: 8 Click here to read the full note

You Can Be My NEXT Boyfriend

Author: Reddit user Reasonable-doubt's little brother Click Here To Read The Full Note

Can I Do Karaty?

Author: Reddit user Perspireo's little sister Click Here To Read The Full Note

Make It Rain Tacos

Author: Unknown Via Reddit

Cloudy With A Chance Of Kale

Author: Alex Age: 5 Click Here To See The Full Note

An Opinion Question

Author: Reddit user geni91782's kid Age: 6 Click Here To Read The Full Note

Macy's School Hairstyles

Author: Macy Age: 9 Click Here To Read The Full Note

Stating The Obvious

Author: Reddit user flaggfox's son Grade Level: 3rd Click Here To Read The Full Cute Kid Note

Three Sentences That Mean The World

Author: Reddit user johnr87410's son Josiah Age: 12 Click Here to See The Full Note

Goals For 3rd Grade

Author: Reddit user elbostonian's son Age: Third Grader Click Here To Read The Full Note

Dear Bill Clinton

Author: Young "Scooter" Cheeks Posted by: Grown-up Scooter Cheeks, now known as Reddit user champscheeks Click Here To Read The Full Note

One Track, His Mind Is

Author: Lucas Age: 4 Click here to read the full note.

A Note From The Teacher

Author: Sadie Age: 8 Click Here To Read The Full Note

If The Shoe Fits...

Author: Reddit user FrEsH_MiNt's cousin (via Imgur) Age: 7 Click here to read the full note

No Toking

Author: Maddie Age: 6 Click here to read the full note

'You Are A Superhero'

Author: Gabriela Age: 5 Click here to read the full note

For Mommy

Author: Cooper Age: 7 Click here to read the full note:

Fantasy vs. Reality

Author: Alex Age: 9 Click here to read the full note

An iPad Note For Mom

Author: Jasmine Age: 8 Click here to read the full note

Snax

Author: Blogger Kim Bongiorno's daughter/future party planner Age: 6 Click here to read the full note

"Dear Tooth Fairy..."

Author: Laila Age: 8 Click here to read the full note

Dear Obama

Author: Soren Age: 7 Click here to read the full note

Three Little Words From A Boy With Autism

Author: Redditor EFCFrost's son who is on the spectrum (via Imgur) Click here to read the full note

Happy Father's Day

Author: Elias Age: 6 Click here to read the full note

Dad Is Really Cranky

Author: Lucy Age: 7 Click here to read the full note

My Hero

Author: Rhett Age: 6 Click here to read the full note

The Daddy Trofy

Author: Reddit user georgeresch's stepdaughter Age: 6 Click here to read the full note

