The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (May 2-8)

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

They say we are the dominant species but a baby zebra can run within minutes of being born and I just saw my 2 year-old fall on his face while standing still. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) May 2, 2020

A pandemic is no excuse for excessive screen time. Study after study has shown that electronics are harmful to young minds. I’ve made the difficult decision to limit my children’s iPad use to no more than 14 hours a day and I hope you do the same. — Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) May 3, 2020

Nobody cares more about proper hydration than a kid who’s just been kissed goodnight — Dad on my Feet (@dad_on_my_feet) May 5, 2020

Let’s get married and have kids so instead of spending quarantine binging Netflix we can tape balloons to our car and drive by some 7 year old’s house. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 2, 2020

4: I’m a big girl I use sharpers



Me: That’s great baby.... Wait. What. — Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) May 6, 2020

3 asked for a popsicle but she had already had one, so I told her she could have one tomorrow. So she pretended to sleep and then opened her eyes and very matter of factly said, “it’s tomorrow, can I have the popsicle now?” — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) May 3, 2020

Not one single parenting book told me just how much energy it would take feigning interest in shit I couldn’t give two fucks about — Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) May 2, 2020

My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m super excited that it’s Teacher Appreciation Week.



I’m going to get myself something fabulous. — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) May 4, 2020

being a parent is hearing your kids in their rooms and suddenly realizing that your own parents heard you talking all that shit in your room and just pretended like they didn’t — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 4, 2020

Parenting hack: Encourage your children to practice their instruments by making important phone calls. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 4, 2020

10 laughed and made fun of me when he read "Goo Goo Dolls" as the band I was listening to.

So have kids if you wanna be bullied in the comfort of your own home. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) May 5, 2020

My children wanted to play restaurant and are very upset because I told them my place does not allow kids — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) May 3, 2020

My son just sang, “Boat’s n’ Hoe’s” to his elderly choir teacher on zoom so I think that about wraps up homeschool for today. — Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) May 6, 2020

That guy at the bar who laughs at all his own jokes that go on for way too long and thinks he’s way funnier than he is, but it’s my 5 year old. — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) May 1, 2020

Sometimes when my husband and I are singing to our daughter at bedtime I’m secretly like “shhhh I got this”. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) May 4, 2020

We’re all in this together? That’s so great to hear. My two year old just shit through our wicker patio furniture. See you in an hour, please bring a sponge. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) May 4, 2020

[car appreciation parade for child's teacher]



Me [hanging out window with paper]: HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO DO #5?!? — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 7, 2020

"Mom, have you lost weight?" is teenager for "I broke something really expensive that you don't know about yet." — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) May 4, 2020

My son asked me what does WiFi stand for & I told him it's named after its inventor William Filliam — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 2, 2020

When you think about it “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is really more of a monster movie than a children’s book. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) May 2, 2020

Me: I wish I could go back to a less stressful time



Husband: Like February?



Me: More like 8 years ago



7: Hey then you wouldn’t have any kids!!



Me: ᴵᵗ ʷᵃˢ ˢᵒ ᵖᵉᵃᶜᵉᶠᵘˡ — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) May 7, 2020

“YOU’RE ANNOYING THE EVER-LOVING SHIT OUT OF ME!” I said lovingly. — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) May 6, 2020

You spoiled brats with your flavored Cheerios. When I was a kid, Cheerios had one flavor...paper. — Shelbi (@therealsoulsoup) May 2, 2020

10: I had a dream last night that my molars switched places with my front teeth



Me:



10: I’m scared



Me: well now I am too WTH — Katie Didn't 🥜🧈 (@Pork_Chop_Hair) May 5, 2020

