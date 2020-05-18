25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (May 5 - May 18)

Kelsey Borresen
HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow the husbands and wives of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life and sum it up perfectly in 280 characters or fewer.

Every other Monday, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the last two weeks. Read on for 25 relatable new ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Also on HuffPost

<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/partner-takes-bad-photos-comic_n_5bd9edcae4b019a7ab59be6c" data-ylk="slk:By Dami Lee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By Dami Lee </a></i>
By Dami Lee
<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/sharing-a-bed-with-pets-comic_n_5bd0ccafe4b055bc9487d7b9?v5f=" data-ylk="slk:By Priscila Barbosa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>By Priscila Barbosa </i></a>
By Priscila Barbosa
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hangry-girlfriend-comic_n_5be332c3e4b0769d24c85a0b" data-ylk="slk:By Dingding Hu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> By Dingding Hu</a></i>
By Dingding Hu
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/binge-watching-relationships_n_5bec6166e4b0598443d3a742?glk=" data-ylk="slk:By YoMeryl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By YoMeryl </a></i>
By YoMeryl
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/comic-outfit-advice_n_5c12a5cde4b0835fe327ea18?t2v=" data-ylk="slk:By Damian Alexander" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By Damian Alexander </a></i>
By Damian Alexander
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/funny-relationship-comic-references-pop-culture_n_5c081768e4b0844cda4f5f73" data-ylk="slk:By Dami Lee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By Dami Lee </a></i>
By Dami Lee
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/this-comic-perfectly-captures-the-struggle-to-text-after-a-first-date_n_5bfee6a1e4b03ce3f6e62f9a" data-ylk="slk:By Bianca Xunise" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By Bianca Xunise</a></i>
By Bianca Xunise
<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/sharing-a-bathoom-struggles_n_5bef39b6e4b0f32bd5899a50https://www.huffpost.com/entry/sharing-a-bathoom-struggles_n_5bef39b6e4b0f32bd5899a50" data-ylk="slk:By Priscila Barbosa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>By Priscila Barbosa</i></a>
By Priscila Barbosa
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/dating-the-chase-comic_n_5c3fa5a3e4b027c3bbbdb1f4?sf=" data-ylk="slk:By Dami Lee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By Dami Lee</a></i>
By Dami Lee
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/farting-in-front-of-boyfriend_l_5c646adfe4b0084c78e26529" data-ylk="slk:By Bianca Xunise" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By Bianca Xunise</a></i>
By Bianca Xunise
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/dating-aspiring-chef-comics_n_5c193c79e4b02d2cae8df3d9" data-ylk="slk:By Dingding Hu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By Dingding Hu </a></i>
By Dingding Hu
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lots-of-clothes-nothing-to-wear-comic_n_5c2cf0e6e4b05c88b70509f8" data-ylk="slk:By Priscila Barbosa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By Priscila Barbosa </a></i>
By Priscila Barbosa
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/cant-pick-a-restaurant-comic_n_5c369c47e4b045f67688b2a9" data-ylk="slk:By Bianca Xunise" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By Bianca Xunise </a></i>
By Bianca Xunise
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/funny-couple-comic-about-junk-drawer_n_5c250edee4b08aaf7a8e7b7f?ec_carp=6325563609660707271&amp;lgi=" data-ylk="slk:By YoMeryl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By YoMeryl </a></i>
By YoMeryl
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/comic-if-you-cant-stay-awake_l_5c48f18de4b0e1872d40c8b3" data-ylk="slk:By Damian Alexander" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By Damian Alexander </a></i>
By Damian Alexander
<i><a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/comic-partner-obsessed-with-pet_l_5c521854e4b093663f5aed65" data-ylk="slk:By YoMeryl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">By YoMeryl </a></i>
By YoMeryl

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next

Back