Funko Pops are majorly discounted right now at Amazon — prices start at just $3

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Funko Pop collectors know the thrill of hunting down a super unique addition, but popular picks can be sometimes just as hard to get ahold of, especially at a discounted price. Amazon has, once again, made it easy, as there are plenty of highly recognizable faces going for a great deal.

If you're particular about what you buy, these popular Funko Pop figures available at Amazon will make the cut into your virtual cart, and prices start at just $3. Even more exciting is that Amazon has officially announced that its Prime Big Deal Days​ (aka its "October Prime Day") will take place on October 10 and 11. This two-day sale event will be packed with tons of markdowns just for Prime members, so be sure to sign up for a free trial of Prime to make the most of free, two-day shipping and all the member-only discounts.

There are already plenty of products already marked down, including Funko Pops. Check out which beloved movie characters, faces from your favorite series, top-tier singing superstars, and more are on sale at Amazon now.

Best TV and Movie Funko Pop Deals

Fans of the silver and small screen have plenty of on-sale Funko Pops to scroll through. One of the most famous sibling duos is discounted this month — Luke and Leia Skywalker are both currently $9 each. Their Funko Pop figures are in honor of Return of the Jedi's 40th anniversary, with Luke wearing his sleek set for barging into Jabba the Hutt's palace, with a trusty blaster in his hand. Leia, on the other hand, is camouflaged in her Boushh, ready to storm the villain's palace, too. It's the perfect double buy for adding two icons to your Star Wars collection and starting a full scene.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: Return of The Jedi 40th Anniversary, Luke Skywalker, $8.39 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

You can also make one special siren part of your Funko Pop world. Ariel from the live-action version of The Little Mermaid is 40 percent off right now. Featuring her chromatic pink and green tail and iconic head of red hair, she's posed on a rock with her pals Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle. It's the perfect choice for celebrating the movie's release earlier this year or gifting to someone who wishes they lived underwater, too.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe Disney The Little Mermaid, Ariel & Friends, $17.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com

Anyone looking to get in the holiday spirit or find the perfect gift doesn't have to search much further. The beloved Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas is also on sale. This 30th-anniversary edition has the sweet dispositioned rag doll in a Santa-inspired hat and cape and has perfectly detailed her patchwork dress and hallmark stitches. It's not worth passing on this one, Tim Burton fans.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney: The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary, Christmas Sally, $11.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

For less than the price of a pumpkin spice latte, you can also add the Asgardian force-to-be-reckoned-with Valkyrie from Thor: Love and Thunder. Not without her Dragonfang, the caped superhero comes sans a stand, poised and ready to strike down enemies. Marvel fans scoping out Pops from other series can also grab a Halloween-costumed Wanda and a floating Spider-Man for an epic price.

Best Singers and Icons Funko Pop Deals

When it comes to pop stars, musicians, and even an unmistakable zookeeper, shoppers have a good list of Funko Pop figures to choose from. Mariah Carey's rollerblading Funko Pop pays homage to her 1995 anthem and Grammy award-winning song "Fantasy." It's the perfect nod to the grunge era and fans of the celebrity's bops will love having this on their shelf. Even her hair and makeup from the music video are perfectly captured in this collectible.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Rocks: Mariah Carey ″Fantasy,″ $6.98 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Another cool pick for discography enthusiasts is the Cyndi Lauper Funko Pop. Freezing her quirky outfit in time, the figure shows Lauper in her fiery ombré mullet, fishnet stockings, and a red dress that graced the front of her debut solo album She's So Unusual, which featured the classics "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and "Time After Time." The figure comes in a protective display case that has an image of the actual album art behind it.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Album: Cyndi Lauper, She's So Unusual, $17.97 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com

There are more icons where that came from. The man, the myth, and the legend behind the movies that have delighted us for almost a century can be memorialized through his Funko Pop. Walt Disney's telltale mustache and sauve suit make an appearance in this model that's also 35 percent off during this sale.

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Icons: Disney 100, Walt Disney with Magazine, $8.39 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

There's never a bad time to grab a few more Funko Pops, especially while the prices of these highly-rated models are slashed at Amazon.

Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man, $8.39 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Stranger Things, Eleven, $8.39 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Icons: Whitney Houston, ″I Want to Dance with Somebody,″ $11.97 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Funko Pop Deals

Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Movie Vinyl Collectors Set: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley & Hermione, $26.99 (orig. $31.99) at amazon.com

