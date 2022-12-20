Fungicides Market to Hit USD 25.81 Billion by 2028 | At a CAGR of 4.93%
Companies covered in fungicides market are Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Syngenta AG (Basel, Switzerland), Corteva, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.), FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Sumitomo Chemicals (Tokyo, Japan), UPL Ltd. (Mumbai, India), Nufarm (Melbourne, Australia), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Ashdod City, Israel), Isagro SpA (Milan, Italy) & more.
Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fungicides market size was USD 17.71 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 18.43 billion in 2021 to USD 25.81 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period (2021-2028). This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Fungicides Market, 2021-2028.” According to our analysts, the rising resistance to fungicide products has driven the necessity to present novel products that are likely to augment the implementation of fungicidal crop safety products.
Report Coverage
The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data utilized to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fungicides-market-103267
List of Key Players Covered in the Fungicides Market Report
Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)
BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)
Syngenta AG (Basel, Switzerland)
Corteva, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.)
FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S.)
Sumitomo Chemicals (Tokyo, Japan)
UPL Ltd. (Mumbai, India)
Nufarm (Melbourne, Australia)
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Ashdod City, Israel)
Isagro SpA (Milan, Italy)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021-2028
Forecast CAGR
4.93 %
2028 Value Projection
USD 25.81 Billion
Base Year
2020
Fungicides Market Size in 2020
USD 17.71 Billion
Historical Data
2017-2019
No. of Pages
150
Segments Covered
By Type, By Crop Type , By Application Method
Fungicides Market Growth Drivers
Introduction of Novel Products Will Fuel Adoption of Fungicides
Growing Resistance to Active Ingredients May Hamper Growth
Browse Summary of this Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fungicides-market-103267
Segmentation
On the basis of type, the market can be divided into chemical & biological. Chemical segment to emerge as a dominant segment owing to their high usage in developing nations.
On the basis of crop type, the global market is segregated into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, & others
In terms of application method, the market is divided into foliar treatment, chemigation, seed treatments, & others
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, & Middle East and Africa.
Drivers & Restraints
Outbreak of Numerous Sickness Conditions to Elevate Demand for Products
Climate change is a prime factor of worry for agricultural production across the globe. A modification in the climatic aspects has a substantial influence on crop production and the crops are vulnerable to ailments and pests. This, in turn, impacts crop health and triggers abnormalities in farming methods. Consequently, this is anticipated to bolster the fungicides market growth during the forecast period.
Inquire Before Buying This Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/fungicides-market-103267
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific to Lead Market Growth due to Expanding Agricultural Sector
Asia Pacific presently holds the largest fungicides market share and is projected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. The rising agriculture industry, surging rice cultivation, and the increasing post-harvest damages are the primary aspects fueling the market in this region.
The U.S. is the major market in the North American region and is fueled by the growing launch of fungicides products and increasing struggle against active ingredients.
The European market will display significant demand in terms of the climatic fluctuations that are resulting in the commencement of several diseases.
Competitive Landscape
Key Players Focus on Launching New Products & Acquiring Other Companies to Surge Sales
The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading fungicide companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to boost brand value among users. Another effective strategy is intermittently launching innovative products with a comprehensive study of the market and its target audience.
The market comprises many companies that are regularly involved in research and development happenings to present groundbreaking fungicides. A few of them are also measuring the collaborations and procurement strategies to reinforce their position in the market.
Industry Development
February 2020: BASF unveiled, Revysol, which is its novel fungicide, in the Irish market. This product can be utilized on wheat as well as on barley and has commanding edition to disease transformations
Ask For Customization:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fungicides-market-103267
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Markets
Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis
COVID Impact Analysis
Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Fungicides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Type
Chemical
Triazoles
Dithiocarbamates
Strobilurins
Inorganics
Chloronitriles
Others
Biological
By Crop Type
Cereals
Oilseeds & pulses
Fruits & vegetables
Others
By Application Method
Foliar Treatment
Chemigation
Seed treatment
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
North America Fungicides Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Type
Chemical
Triazoles
Dithiocarbamates
Strobilurins
Inorganics
Chloronitriles
Others
Biological
By Crop Type
Cereals
Oilseeds & pulses
Fruits & vegetables
Others
By Application Method
Foliar spray
Chemigation
Seed treatment
Others
By Country
U.S
By Type
Chemical
Triazoles
Dithiocarbamates
Strobilurins
Inorganics
Chloronitriles
Others
Biological
TOC Continued…!
Speak to Our Expert:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fungicides-market-103267
Read Related Insights:
Rodenticides Market Size to Reach USD 2.66 Billion by 2027; Rising Contamination of Food Items to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™
Pest Control Market to Reach 19.73 Billion by 2027 | Pest Control Industry Share, Demand, Outlook, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Analysis Report by Fortune Business Insights™
Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Worth USD 81.74 Billion by 2028 | Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,
Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Connect us via Social Media Channels:
LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs